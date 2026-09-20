https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-air-defenses-shoot-down-1951-ukrainian-drone---mod-1124764522.html

Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 1,951 Ukrainian Drone - MoD

Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 1,951 Ukrainian Drone - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian air defense systems shot down 1,951 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, eight Flamingo missiles and eight guided aerial bombs over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-09-20T08:38+0000

2026-09-20T08:38+0000

2026-09-20T08:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

terrorist attack

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terrorism

russian defense ministry

ukraine

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high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

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"Air defense systems shot down eight guided aerial bombs, four shells from the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, eight Flamingo long-range cruise missiles and 1,951 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.Since the start of the special military operation, a total of 674 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 241,996 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 anti aircraft missile systems, 30,971 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,778 multiple rocket launcher systems, 36,505 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 72,371 units of special military motor vehicles have been destroyed by Russian forces.Ukraine lost up to 455 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.This is in addition to up to 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 280 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 230 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry added.The ministry also said that Ukrainian forces lost over 30 servicemen in the encirclement ring in the Kharkov region over the past day, as well as a combat armored vehicle, a vehicle, and a ground robotic complex.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/largest-drone-attack-on-moscow-region-repelled---moscow-mayor-1124763426.html

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terrorist attack, terrorists, terrorism, russian defense ministry, ukraine, russia, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), russian armed forces, air defense, russian air defense forces, air defense system