https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-rassvet-satellite-network-puts-ukraine-on-alert-1124765687.html

Russian Rassvet Satellite Network Puts Ukraine on Alert

Russian Rassvet Satellite Network Puts Ukraine on Alert

Sputnik International

Rassvet could allow Russian forces to control drones through satellite links, reducing their dependence on vulnerable ground-based communications infrastructure, Ukrainian presidential adviser and radio-technology specialist Serhii Beskrestnov said.

2026-09-20T15:57+0000

2026-09-20T15:57+0000

2026-09-20T15:57+0000

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Russia’s Bureau 1440 launched 16 Rassvet satellites in March, equipped with 5G NTN communications, laser inter-satellite links, and plasma propulsion. Russian President Vladimir Putin later said the system could support combat drones and was “not inferior” to Starlink. At scale, Rassvet would give Russia its own low-orbit battlefield communications network, reducing reliance on vulnerable ground infrastructure.

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