https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-strikes-leave-ukraines-biggest-steel-producers-offline--report-1124765284.html
Russian Strikes Leave Ukraine’s Biggest Steel Producers Offline – Report
Russian Strikes Leave Ukraine’s Biggest Steel Producers Offline – Report
Sputnik International
Ukraine’s steel industry has effectively been brought to a halt after Russian strikes damaged three of the country’s largest steel plants in Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions, medias reported, citing industry representatives.
2026-09-20T11:14+0000
2026-09-20T11:14+0000
2026-09-20T11:14+0000
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The affected facilities, including Metinvest plants and ArcelorMittal’s steelworks in Krivoy Rog, previously accounted for around 90% of Ukraine’s steel production. The shutdowns have left thousands of workers idle and could affect industrial output, tax revenues, and the wider economy.The disruption highlights the growing impact of strikes on Ukraine’s industrial infrastructure, as major production facilities become increasingly vulnerable during Russian strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/russian-forces-deliver-precision-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-1124687226.html
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Russian Strikes Leave Ukraine’s Biggest Steel Producers Offline – Report
Ukraine’s steel industry has effectively been brought to a halt after Russian strikes damaged three of the country’s largest steel plants in Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions, medias reported, citing industry representatives.
The affected facilities, including Metinvest plants and ArcelorMittal’s steelworks in Krivoy Rog, previously accounted for around 90% of Ukraine’s steel production. The shutdowns have left thousands of workers idle and could affect industrial output, tax revenues, and the wider economy.
“As of today, [Ukraine] doesn’t have a steel industry anymore," Oleksandr Vodoviz, head of the chief executive’s office at Metinvest, said.
The disruption highlights the growing impact of strikes on Ukraine’s industrial infrastructure, as major production facilities become increasingly vulnerable during Russian strikes
.