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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-strikes-leave-ukraines-biggest-steel-producers-offline--report-1124765284.html
Russian Strikes Leave Ukraine’s Biggest Steel Producers Offline – Report
Russian Strikes Leave Ukraine’s Biggest Steel Producers Offline – Report
Sputnik International
Ukraine’s steel industry has effectively been brought to a halt after Russian strikes damaged three of the country’s largest steel plants in Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions, medias reported, citing industry representatives.
2026-09-20T11:14+0000
2026-09-20T11:14+0000
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The affected facilities, including Metinvest plants and ArcelorMittal’s steelworks in Krivoy Rog, previously accounted for around 90% of Ukraine’s steel production. The shutdowns have left thousands of workers idle and could affect industrial output, tax revenues, and the wider economy.The disruption highlights the growing impact of strikes on Ukraine’s industrial infrastructure, as major production facilities become increasingly vulnerable during Russian strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/russian-forces-deliver-precision-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-1124687226.html
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Russian Strikes Leave Ukraine’s Biggest Steel Producers Offline – Report

11:14 GMT 20.09.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2026
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Ukraine’s steel industry has effectively been brought to a halt after Russian strikes damaged three of the country’s largest steel plants in Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions, medias reported, citing industry representatives.
The affected facilities, including Metinvest plants and ArcelorMittal’s steelworks in Krivoy Rog, previously accounted for around 90% of Ukraine’s steel production. The shutdowns have left thousands of workers idle and could affect industrial output, tax revenues, and the wider economy.
“As of today, [Ukraine] doesn’t have a steel industry anymore," Oleksandr Vodoviz, head of the chief executive’s office at Metinvest, said.
The disruption highlights the growing impact of strikes on Ukraine’s industrial infrastructure, as major production facilities become increasingly vulnerable during Russian strikes.
Russian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Deliver Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
6 September, 09:52 GMT
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