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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/us-relies-on-aging-b-52s-as-bomber-force-struggles-to-keep-pace-1124765409.html
US Relies on Aging B-52s as Bomber Force Struggles to Keep Pace
US Relies on Aging B-52s as Bomber Force Struggles to Keep Pace
Sputnik International
The US Air Force has increased the number of operationally available B-52 Stratofortress bombers by nearly 40% as part of a new readiness campaign aimed at addressing long-standing maintenance, spare parts, and logistics problems, Military Watch Magazine reports.
2026-09-20T11:18+0000
2026-09-20T11:18+0000
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The increase comes as Washington faces pressure to maintain enough long-range strike capacity for global operations, with Air Force Global Strike Command seeking to restore the availability of its key bomber platforms.Delays to the B-21 program and limited numbers of newer bombers have forced the US to continue relying on the aging Vietnam War-era B-52 fleet. The B-52H remains the most widely deployed US bomber, with 76 aircraft in service, while modernization plans for the B-52J standard have faced delays and rising costs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/pentagon-acknowledges-practice-of-cannibalizing-b-52-bombers-due-to-parts-shortage-1124749443.html
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US Relies on Aging B-52s as Bomber Force Struggles to Keep Pace

11:18 GMT 20.09.2026
© AP Photo / RON SOLIMANA U.S. B-52 Stratofortress bomber flies over East Hagatna in Guam on Monday afternoon, March 10, 2003.
A U.S. B-52 Stratofortress bomber flies over East Hagatna in Guam on Monday afternoon, March 10, 2003. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2026
© AP Photo / RON SOLIMAN
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The US Air Force has increased the number of operationally available B-52 Stratofortress bombers by nearly 40% as part of a new readiness campaign aimed at addressing long-standing maintenance, spare parts, and logistics problems, Military Watch Magazine reports.
The increase comes as Washington faces pressure to maintain enough long-range strike capacity for global operations, with Air Force Global Strike Command seeking to restore the availability of its key bomber platforms.
Delays to the B-21 program and limited numbers of newer bombers have forced the US to continue relying on the aging Vietnam War-era B-52 fleet. T
he B-52H remains the most widely deployed US bomber, with 76 aircraft in service, while modernization plans for the B-52J standard have faced delays and rising costs.
A US Air Force B-52 bomber flies over Training Range in Pabrade during a military exercise 'Iron Wolf 2016' some 60km.(38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, June 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2026
Military
Pentagon Acknowledges Practice of 'Cannibalizing' B-52 Bombers Due to Parts Shortage
17 September, 03:12 GMT
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