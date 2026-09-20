https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/us-relies-on-aging-b-52s-as-bomber-force-struggles-to-keep-pace-1124765409.html
US Relies on Aging B-52s as Bomber Force Struggles to Keep Pace
US Relies on Aging B-52s as Bomber Force Struggles to Keep Pace
Sputnik International
The US Air Force has increased the number of operationally available B-52 Stratofortress bombers by nearly 40% as part of a new readiness campaign aimed at addressing long-standing maintenance, spare parts, and logistics problems, Military Watch Magazine reports.
2026-09-20T11:18+0000
2026-09-20T11:18+0000
2026-09-20T11:18+0000
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The increase comes as Washington faces pressure to maintain enough long-range strike capacity for global operations, with Air Force Global Strike Command seeking to restore the availability of its key bomber platforms.Delays to the B-21 program and limited numbers of newer bombers have forced the US to continue relying on the aging Vietnam War-era B-52 fleet. The B-52H remains the most widely deployed US bomber, with 76 aircraft in service, while modernization plans for the B-52J standard have faced delays and rising costs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/pentagon-acknowledges-practice-of-cannibalizing-b-52-bombers-due-to-parts-shortage-1124749443.html
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us, us air force, air force global strike command (afgsc), washington, vietnam war, b-52
US Relies on Aging B-52s as Bomber Force Struggles to Keep Pace
The US Air Force has increased the number of operationally available B-52 Stratofortress bombers by nearly 40% as part of a new readiness campaign aimed at addressing long-standing maintenance, spare parts, and logistics problems, Military Watch Magazine reports.
The increase comes as Washington faces pressure to maintain enough long-range strike capacity for global operations, with Air Force Global Strike Command seeking to restore the availability of its key bomber platforms
.
Delays to the B-21 program and limited numbers of newer bombers have forced the US to continue relying on the aging Vietnam War-era B-52 fleet. T
he B-52H remains the most widely deployed US bomber, with 76 aircraft in service, while modernization plans for the B-52J standard have faced delays and rising costs.