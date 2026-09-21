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Any New Aggression Against Iran Will Widen War — IRGC
Any New Aggression Against Iran Will Widen War — IRGC
Sputnik International
Iran has already prepared for a prolonged war and is now even more ready for such a scenario, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesperson general Hossein Mohebbi said.
2026-09-21T12:51+0000
2026-09-21T12:51+0000
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"If a new aggression takes place, there will definitely be significant changes in our defense and our counteroffensive… We will definitely change the geography of the war," he explained.Iran will also unveil and use new types of weapons that will surprise the world, and Iran will also start striking new targets, he added.
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Any New Aggression Against Iran Will Widen War — IRGC

12:51 GMT 21.09.2026
© AP PhotoIn this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2026
© AP Photo
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Iran has already prepared for a prolonged war and is now even more ready for such a scenario, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesperson general Hossein Mohebbi said.
"If a new aggression takes place, there will definitely be significant changes in our defense and our counteroffensive… We will definitely change the geography of the war," he explained.
Iran will also unveil and use new types of weapons that will surprise the world, and Iran will also start striking new targets, he added.
North of Tehran Skyline view - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2026
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