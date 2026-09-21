https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/any-new-aggression-against-iran-will-widen-war--irgc-1124767930.html

Any New Aggression Against Iran Will Widen War — IRGC

Any New Aggression Against Iran Will Widen War — IRGC

Sputnik International

Iran has already prepared for a prolonged war and is now even more ready for such a scenario, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesperson general Hossein Mohebbi said.

2026-09-21T12:51+0000

2026-09-21T12:51+0000

2026-09-21T12:51+0000

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"If a new aggression takes place, there will definitely be significant changes in our defense and our counteroffensive… We will definitely change the geography of the war," he explained.Iran will also unveil and use new types of weapons that will surprise the world, and Iran will also start striking new targets, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/ghalibaf-war-or-talks-dilemma-is-unacceptable-for-iran-1124764122.html

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