https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/china-locks-in-lead-in-sodium-battery-race-while-west-stalls-1124769161.html

China Locks in Lead in Sodium Battery Race While West Stalls

China Locks in Lead in Sodium Battery Race While West Stalls

Sputnik International

China already dominates the processing of more than half of the world’s lithium, a critical material for EV batteries.It is now set to call the shots in what comes next: sodium-ion batteries.

2026-09-21T18:20+0000

2026-09-21T18:20+0000

2026-09-21T18:20+0000

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Their appeal lies in the fact that they can reduce reliance on expensive and strategically important critical minerals such as lithium, graphite, nickel and cobalt. Sodium is cheap and found almost everywhere - including ordinary salt and seawater. Sodium-ion batteries can use hard carbon made from biomass and industrial waste.The technology boasts practical advantagesChina has taken a commanding leadChina’s battery industry spent a decade perfecting lithium-ion manufacturing at global scale, and is now applying the same industrial approach: supply-chain integration, rapid iteration, cost discipline and policy coordination - to sodium-ion.State support, tax incentives and venture capital boosted the scale-upWestern efforts have mostly folded or remained stuck at pilot scaleFor cheaper EVs, renewable-energy storage and AI data centers, sodium-ion is increasingly emerging as a China-led technology.

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