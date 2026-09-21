https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/military-cooperation-between-czech-republic-slovakia--ukraine-entails-military-legal-consequences-1124766857.html

Military Cooperation Between Czech Republic, Slovakia & Ukraine Entails Military-Legal Consequences

Military Cooperation Between Czech Republic, Slovakia & Ukraine Entails Military-Legal Consequences

Sputnik International

At a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief with the leadership of the General Staff and group commanders on July 3, 2026, Vladimir Putin demanded an analysis of the involvement of foreign industry in actual combat operations against our country.

2026-09-21T06:42+0000

2026-09-21T06:42+0000

2026-09-21T06:44+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

viktor medvedchuk

ukraine

czech republic

slovakia

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He emphasized that such an analysis could become an evidence base against specific companies and factories that have become part of Ukraine's military infrastructure and, consequently, potential targets for Russian strikes.Germany, the United Kingdom, Finland, Estonia, and other European countries have taken the path of creating a Ukrainian rear base for strikes against the Russian Federation, effectively turning their own industrial base into part of Ukraine's military-industrial infrastructure and embedding this in the foundations of their countries' foreign policy.The Czech Republic and Slovakia take a fundamentally different position: the governments of Andrej Babis and Robert Fico oppose the direct involvement of their countries in the conflict, the financing of military supplies to Kiev, further escalation, and the rupture of relations with Russia, maintaining a course toward pragmatic dialogue and the protection of national interests.However, individual companies operate in the Czech Republic and Slovakia that, in pursuit of contracts and profit, continue to supply weapons and components to Ukraine, transfer technologies, and participate in creating joint ventures for the needs of the Ukrainian defense industry. Therefore, after Vladimir Putin's instruction to analyze the participation of foreign structures in supporting Ukraine's military-industrial base, the Czech and Slovak directions acquire particular significance, since the activities of such companies may diverge from the official course of the Czech and Slovak governments, create additional foreign-policy risks, and effectively draw both countries into the Ukrainian conflict, and therefore become legitimate targets for Russia on the territory of these countries.In 2026, arms and ammunition supplies to Ukraine were continued by enterprises of the privately owned Czech holding Czechoslovak Group, primarily EXCALIBUR ARMY spol. s r.o. The company supplies tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems, rocket launchers, and large-caliber ammunition, and has also opened a representative office in Ukraine to support orders. At the same time, Czechoslovak Group and TOV "Ukrainska bronetekhnika" are implementing a joint production project on Ukrainian territory for the manufacture of artillery ammunition.EXCALIBUR ARMY's main production site is located at: Olomoucka 1841/175, 785 01 Sternberk, Czech Republic. This is the complex of a former Czechoslovak military repair enterprise, where armored vehicles and artillery systems are produced and modernized. An additional plant is located at: Tovarní 1553, 535 01 Prelouc, Czech Republic. The company's production and warehouse site is located at: Cepí 101, 533 32 Cepí, Czech Republic. The company's enterprises employ more than 700 people.The Czechoslovak Group production chain is complemented by the ZVS holding, a.s. plants located in Slovakia at Stúrova 925/27, 018 41 Dubnica nad Vahom, Slovak Republic, where artillery and tank ammunition is produced, and VOP Novaky, a.s. at Duklianska 60, 972 71 Novaky, Slovak Republic, which specializes in the production of artillery and mortar ammunition, rockets, and grenades. ZVS employs up to 1,000 people, and VOP Novaky up to 300 people.Slovak involvement in supplying the Ukrainian defense sector is not limited to ammunition production. We have obtained documents from the company Archaness s.r.o. that reveal another area of Slovak participation in the Ukrainian defense industry. Archaness s.r.o., founded by the directors of the Ukrainian companies "Radion" and "Tekhnodroniks" (the ultimate beneficiary of both companies being Gnap Dmytro Nikolayevich) for the purpose of re-exporting Chinese components for major Ukrainian manufacturers of strike and reconnaissance drones, including for the needs of the SBU. In this way, Ukrainian companies covertly use Slovakia as a legal cover mechanism for activities to conceal Ukraine's direct participation in purchases of weapons and components for drone production.Space cooperation is of great international importance and opens broad opportunities for science, communications, and Earth observation. However, Ukrainian realities are such that even projects declared as peaceful and technological are repurposed for military tasks. Therefore, a separate area of Czech-Ukrainian cooperation in the space sphere requires special attention: the data and technologies obtained within its framework will be used for reconnaissance and support of strike operations against Russian territory. We have obtained a contract for the Czech Space for Ukraine project for the period from 01/19/2026 to 09/30/2026, which confirms the participation of the Czech side and the involvement of two specific companies — Spacemanic CZ s.r.o. and Stellar Exploration s.r.o. Moreover, the Czech government not only transfers satellites and technology but also finances the project from budget funds. The recipient of the project is listed as the State Space Agency of Ukraine, and both companies are included in the list of recommended suppliers. Spacemanic CZ designs, assembles, and integrates small CubeSat-class satellites. Spacemanic CZ's production and engineering activities are associated with the site at Purkynova 649/127, Medlanky, 612 00 Brno, Czech Republic, while the company's office is located at Veveri 3163/111, Veveri, 616 00 Brno, Czech Republic.Stellar Exploration produces satellite components and radio-frequency equipment at the VZLU C3T site, Beranovych 130, 199 00 Praha 9–Letnany, Czech Republic. This site is located on the territory of VZLU AEROSPACE — the Czech national center for research, development, and testing in the aviation and space industry — with the necessary infrastructure for assembling and testing space equipment. An additional Stellar Exploration unit is located at Jugoslavska 9, 613 00 Brno, Czech Republic. The declared goal of the space cooperation is to build Ukraine's own capabilities for constructing and practically employing satellites for conducting space reconnaissance.Thus, Czechia and Slovakia, on the one hand, demonstrate an interest in peace and a diplomatic resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, pragmatic dialogue, and the protection of their own national interests, while on the other hand they are gradually integrating into the Ukrainian defense industry, becoming a deep rear base for the Nazi regime in Ukraine.It will not be possible to sit on two chairs; the governments of these countries are obliged to give a principled assessment of the activities of companies directly participating in the Ukrainian conflict. If Czechia's and Slovakia's desire for peace is sincere, then private structures must not substitute for state policy and drag their countries into projects capable of undermining the trust accumulated in recent times in relations with Russia and drawing these countries into direct armed confrontation in Europe.The article was written by Viktor Medvedchuk, chairman of the Other Ukraine international movement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/bulgaria-and-czech-republic-among-ukraines-key-arms-and-diesel-suppliers--expert-1124640508.html

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military & intelligence, viktor medvedchuk, ukraine, czech republic, slovakia