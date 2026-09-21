International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/russia-liberates-polnaya-novoaleksandrovka-in-kharkov-region-1124767395.html
Russia Liberates Polnaya, Novoaleksandrovka in Kharkov Region
Russia Liberates Polnaya, Novoaleksandrovka in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Polnaya and Novoaleksandrovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-09-21T09:45+0000
2026-09-21T09:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
kharkov
ukraine
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123194447_0:0:3142:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_ed8059e283b95e6bbeacaa74d48c1ad6.jpg
"Units of the Sever military group in the Kharkov region are tightening the encirclement and expanding the outer zone of control. As a result of decisive actions, the settlements of Polnaya and Novoalexandrovka in the Kharkov region have been brought under control," the minitry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 430 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russia-liberates-shirokoe-and-shevchenkovo-in-kharkov-region-1124736268.html
russia
kharkov
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123194447_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1fedead6b7e8d67dceaa0e5f8e8db77f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian defense ministry
russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian defense ministry

Russia Liberates Polnaya, Novoaleksandrovka in Kharkov Region

09:45 GMT 21.09.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabank A Russian serviceman is seen destroying Ukrainian targets in the special military operation zone. File photo
 A Russian serviceman is seen destroying Ukrainian targets in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Polnaya and Novoaleksandrovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of the Sever military group in the Kharkov region are tightening the encirclement and expanding the outer zone of control. As a result of decisive actions, the settlements of Polnaya and Novoalexandrovka in the Kharkov region have been brought under control," the minitry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 430 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
This is in addition to:
Over 265 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 260 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 215 by the Yug battlegroup
Over 50 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"Air defense systems shot down four guided aerial bombs, four US-made HIMARS rockets and 634 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry added.
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Shirokoe and Shevchenkovo Settlements in Kharkov Region
14 September, 10:05 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала