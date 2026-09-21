https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/russia-liberates-polnaya-novoaleksandrovka-in-kharkov-region-1124767395.html

Russia Liberates Polnaya, Novoaleksandrovka in Kharkov Region

Russia Liberates Polnaya, Novoaleksandrovka in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Polnaya and Novoaleksandrovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-09-21T09:45+0000

2026-09-21T09:45+0000

2026-09-21T09:45+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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"Units of the Sever military group in the Kharkov region are tightening the encirclement and expanding the outer zone of control. As a result of decisive actions, the settlements of Polnaya and Novoalexandrovka in the Kharkov region have been brought under control," the minitry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 430 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russia-liberates-shirokoe-and-shevchenkovo-in-kharkov-region-1124736268.html

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