https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/russia-liberates-polnaya-novoaleksandrovka-in-kharkov-region-1124767395.html
Russia Liberates Polnaya, Novoaleksandrovka in Kharkov Region
Russia Liberates Polnaya, Novoaleksandrovka in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Polnaya and Novoaleksandrovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-09-21T09:45+0000
2026-09-21T09:45+0000
2026-09-21T09:45+0000
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"Units of the Sever military group in the Kharkov region are tightening the encirclement and expanding the outer zone of control. As a result of decisive actions, the settlements of Polnaya and Novoalexandrovka in the Kharkov region have been brought under control," the minitry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 430 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russia-liberates-shirokoe-and-shevchenkovo-in-kharkov-region-1124736268.html
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russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian defense ministry
russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian defense ministry
Russia Liberates Polnaya, Novoaleksandrovka in Kharkov Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Polnaya and Novoaleksandrovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of the Sever military group in the Kharkov region are tightening the encirclement and expanding the outer zone of control. As a result of decisive actions, the settlements of Polnaya and Novoalexandrovka in the Kharkov region have been brought under control," the minitry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 430 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Over 265 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 260 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 215 by the Yug battlegroup
Over 50 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"Air defense systems shot down four guided aerial bombs, four US-made HIMARS rockets and 634 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry added.