Russia Not Threatening Any State in Europe - Kremlin
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaMoscow Kremlin. Spasskaya Tower
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia does not threaten any state in Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
On Europe and NATO
"Russia does not threaten France or any state in Europe. Russian President Putin has repeatedly said this," Peskov told reporters.
Russia has no disputes with European states, which could be the reasons for disagreements, the spokesman added.
NATO remains an instrument of confrontation, and nothing changes in the essence of the alliance, Dmitry Peskov said.
"In general, nothing has changed in the essence of the North Atlantic Alliance over the years. This is a block that was created at one time for confrontation. This remains an instrument of confrontation," Peskov told reporters.
The decline in the competitiveness of the German economy is largely due to the abandonment of Russian gas, Peskov said.
"We note that the decline in the competitiveness of the German economy is largely due to the fact that Germany stopped purchasing cheap Russian gas. And started purchasing very expensive gas, sometimes several times more expensive, on the spot market from other countries, primarily from the United States," Peskov told reporters.
Some German citizens are looking for an alternative to the current authorities in order to achieve improvements in the economy, the spokesman said.
On Russia-US Relations
US President Donald Trump's signing of a law on anti-Russian sanctions does not contribute to the reanimation of relations and the promotion of Ukrainian settlement, Peskov said.
"As for signing this document, it is certainly something that does not contribute to the reanimation of our bilateral relations and, of course, is unlikely to contribute to a more successful progress towards Ukrainian regulation," Peskov told reporters.
More than 30,000 sanctions have been imposed on Russia, and the country adapted and found ways to minimize their consequences, Peskov added.
"We are in constant contact with our trading partners. You have already heard the statements in which they assessed such possible restrictions of a secondary nature. Actually, everyone unanimously speaks about the complete rejection of such a policy," Peskov said.
On Friday, Trump signed a law authorizing potential new sanctions against Russia, such as additional duties of up to 100% on goods from the biggest buyers of Russian oil and gas, as well as duties of up to 500% on Russian exports to the United States.
17 September, 10:23 GMT