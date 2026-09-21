https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/russia-not-threatening-any-state-in-europe---kremlin-1124767593.html

Russia Not Threatening Any State in Europe - Kremlin

Russia Not Threatening Any State in Europe - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia does not threaten any state in Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2026-09-21T10:33+0000

2026-09-21T10:33+0000

2026-09-21T10:33+0000

world

russia

europe

nato

dmitry peskov

kremlin

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0f/1124449335_0:183:2994:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_991a250cc6dc7e9d6efab442a18610cc.jpg

On Europe and NATO"Russia does not threaten France or any state in Europe. Russian President Putin has repeatedly said this," Peskov told reporters. Russia has no disputes with European states, which could be the reasons for disagreements, the spokesman added.NATO remains an instrument of confrontation, and nothing changes in the essence of the alliance, Dmitry Peskov said.The decline in the competitiveness of the German economy is largely due to the abandonment of Russian gas, Peskov said.Some German citizens are looking for an alternative to the current authorities in order to achieve improvements in the economy, the spokesman said.On Russia-US RelationsUS President Donald Trump's signing of a law on anti-Russian sanctions does not contribute to the reanimation of relations and the promotion of Ukrainian settlement, Peskov said.More than 30,000 sanctions have been imposed on Russia, and the country adapted and found ways to minimize their consequences, Peskov added."We are in constant contact with our trading partners. You have already heard the statements in which they assessed such possible restrictions of a secondary nature. Actually, everyone unanimously speaks about the complete rejection of such a policy," Peskov said.On Friday, Trump signed a law authorizing potential new sanctions against Russia, such as additional duties of up to 100% on goods from the biggest buyers of Russian oil and gas, as well as duties of up to 500% on Russian exports to the United States.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/kremlin-calls-us-congresss-approval-of-new-russia-sanctions-unfriendly-move-1124751387.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, europe, nato, dmitry peskov, kremlin, us