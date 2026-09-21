https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/russian-scientists-find-link-between-wrist-temperature-and-metabolic-risk-1124755841.html

Russian Scientists Discover Link Between Wrist Temperature and Metabolic Risk

Russian Scientists Discover Link Between Wrist Temperature and Metabolic Risk

Sputnik International

Scientists from the Tyumen State Medical University (TyumSMU) of Russia’s Ministry of Health have developed a new method for assessing potential metabolic... 21.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-21T11:02+0000

2026-09-21T11:02+0000

2026-09-21T11:06+0000

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The researchers found that a smaller variation in wrist temperature is associated with a higher likelihood of metabolic problems and excess body weight. The findings were published in Chronobiology International.A healthy person typically experiences predictable daily body temperature fluctuations of around 1–2°C. These changes reflect the normal operation of circadian systems that regulate hormone production and help maintain energy balance. Disruptions to this rhythm may indicate early changes in metabolic processes.The researchers found that wrist temperature measurements taken at different times of the day could be used to estimate obesity risk. Participants were monitored for at least a week, with additional tracking of physical activity and light exposure. The study was conducted under extreme light conditions in northern regions with polar days and nights.The researchers added that maintaining a consistent daily routine has a positive effect on overall wellbeing regardless of genetic factors.The study involved scientists from TyumSMU, the University of Tyumen, and specialists from Germany, the United States and Switzerland. It continues a series of studies conducted within TyumSMU’s “Svet Arktiki” (lit. Arctic Light) project.Previous research by the team examined links between nighttime light exposure and obesity, individual sensitivity to polar day and night conditions, the role of light in cholesterol regulation, and the potential of light therapy for glaucoma patients.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/russian-scientists-develop-smart-fluid-that-switches-from-soft-to-hard-1124762416.html

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