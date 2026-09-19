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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/russian-scientists-develop-smart-fluid-that-switches-from-soft-to-hard-1124762416.html
Russian Scientists Develop Smart Fluid That Switches From Soft to Hard
Russian Scientists Develop Smart Fluid That Switches From Soft to Hard
Sputnik International
Russian researchers from several institutes of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Moscow State University have developed a more stable magnetorheological fluid that can instantly change its stiffness under a magnetic field, opening new possibilities for adaptive machines and soft robotics.
2026-09-19T12:06+0000
2026-09-19T12:06+0000
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The technology could enable soft robots, adaptive shock absorbers and other smart systems that automatically adjust their stiffness, bringing materials closer to artificial muscles that combine the flexibility of liquids with the strength of solids.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russian-scientists-grow-glowing-nanoparticles-for-smart-clothing-and-flexible-screens-1124751245.html
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Russian Scientists Develop Smart Fluid That Switches From Soft to Hard

12:06 GMT 19.09.2026
CC0 / / Microscope
Microscope - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2026
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Russian researchers from several institutes of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Moscow State University have developed a more stable magnetorheological fluid that can instantly change its stiffness under a magnetic field, opening new possibilities for adaptive machines and soft robotics.
The material consists of microscopic iron particles suspended in silicone; when exposed to a magnetic field, the particles align and transform the liquid into a solid-like state
Researchers solved a major stability problem by coating iron particles with a thin silica (SiO₂) layer, preventing them from clumping together or settling over time
Tests under magnetic fields of up to 1 tesla showed that the fluid’s viscosity and elasticity can rise by several orders of magnitude, allowing precise control over its hardness
The technology could enable soft robots, adaptive shock absorbers and other smart systems that automatically adjust their stiffness, bringing materials closer to artificial muscles that combine the flexibility of liquids with the strength of solids.
Microscope - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2026
Russia
Russian Scientists Grow Glowing Nanoparticles for Smart Clothing and Flexible Screens
17 September, 09:57 GMT
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