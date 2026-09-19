https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/russian-scientists-develop-smart-fluid-that-switches-from-soft-to-hard-1124762416.html

Russian Scientists Develop Smart Fluid That Switches From Soft to Hard

Russian Scientists Develop Smart Fluid That Switches From Soft to Hard

Sputnik International

Russian researchers from several institutes of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Moscow State University have developed a more stable magnetorheological fluid that can instantly change its stiffness under a magnetic field, opening new possibilities for adaptive machines and soft robotics.

2026-09-19T12:06+0000

2026-09-19T12:06+0000

2026-09-19T12:06+0000

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The technology could enable soft robots, adaptive shock absorbers and other smart systems that automatically adjust their stiffness, bringing materials closer to artificial muscles that combine the flexibility of liquids with the strength of solids.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russian-scientists-grow-glowing-nanoparticles-for-smart-clothing-and-flexible-screens-1124751245.html

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