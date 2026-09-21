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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/russian-uav-strikes-hit-ukraines-military-supply-chain-overnight-1124766645.html
Russian UAV Strikes Hit Ukraine's Military Supply Chain Overnight
Russian UAV Strikes Hit Ukraine's Military Supply Chain Overnight
Sputnik International
The Russian army carried out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics centres, warehouses and ports of Ukraine, as well as vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army.
2026-09-21T05:36+0000
2026-09-21T05:36+0000
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As a result of the strikes, the following were hit:In Kiev region:In Odessa region:In addition, a dry cargo vessel was hit while transiting at sea, having been delivering cargo intended for the provision of the Ukrainian army to the port of Odessa
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Russian UAV Strikes Hit Ukraine's Military Supply Chain Overnight

05:36 GMT 21.09.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense MinistryIskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
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The Russian army carried out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics centres, warehouses and ports of Ukraine, as well as vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army.
As a result of the strikes, the following were hit:

In Kiev region:
The "BDU Logistic" logistics centre in the settlement of Schastlivoye, whose warehouse premises were used for the storage and distribution of military-purpose products
A gas distribution station in the settlement of Boyarka, which supplies gas to enterprises of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex
In Odessa region:
In the port of Odessa — a dry cargo vessel that had delivered cargo intended for the provision of the Ukrainian army
In the port of Izmail — port infrastructure facilities used for the unloading and storage of military-purpose cargo
In addition, a dry cargo vessel was hit while transiting at sea, having been delivering cargo intended for the provision of the Ukrainian army to the port of Odessa
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
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