https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/russian-uav-strikes-hit-ukraines-military-supply-chain-overnight-1124766645.html
Russian UAV Strikes Hit Ukraine's Military Supply Chain Overnight
Russian UAV Strikes Hit Ukraine's Military Supply Chain Overnight
Sputnik International
The Russian army carried out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics centres, warehouses and ports of Ukraine, as well as vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army.
2026-09-21T05:36+0000
2026-09-21T05:36+0000
2026-09-21T05:36+0000
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As a result of the strikes, the following were hit:In Kiev region:In Odessa region:In addition, a dry cargo vessel was hit while transiting at sea, having been delivering cargo intended for the provision of the Ukrainian army to the port of Odessa
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-strikes-leave-ukraines-biggest-steel-producers-offline--report-1124765284.html
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russia, ukraine, uavs, strikes, odessa
Russian UAV Strikes Hit Ukraine's Military Supply Chain Overnight
The Russian army carried out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics centres, warehouses and ports of Ukraine, as well as vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army.
As a result of the strikes, the following were hit:
In Kiev region:
The "BDU Logistic" logistics centre in the settlement of Schastlivoye, whose warehouse premises were used for the storage and distribution of military-purpose products
A gas distribution station in the settlement of Boyarka, which supplies gas to enterprises of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex
In the port of Odessa — a dry cargo vessel that had delivered cargo intended for the provision of the Ukrainian army
In the port of Izmail — port infrastructure facilities used for the unloading and storage of military-purpose cargo
In addition, a dry cargo vessel was hit while transiting at sea, having been delivering cargo intended for the provision of the Ukrainian army to the port of Odessa