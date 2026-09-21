https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/russian-uav-strikes-hit-ukraines-military-supply-chain-overnight-1124766645.html

Russian UAV Strikes Hit Ukraine's Military Supply Chain Overnight

Russian UAV Strikes Hit Ukraine's Military Supply Chain Overnight

Sputnik International

The Russian army carried out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics centres, warehouses and ports of Ukraine, as well as vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army.

2026-09-21T05:36+0000

2026-09-21T05:36+0000

2026-09-21T05:36+0000

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As a result of the strikes, the following were hit:In Kiev region:In Odessa region:In addition, a dry cargo vessel was hit while transiting at sea, having been delivering cargo intended for the provision of the Ukrainian army to the port of Odessa

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-strikes-leave-ukraines-biggest-steel-producers-offline--report-1124765284.html

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russia, ukraine, uavs, strikes, odessa