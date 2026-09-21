https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/united-russia-leads-with-5785-in-state-duma-elections-after-8791-of-ballots-counted-1124766478.html

United Russia Leads with 57,85% in State Duma Elections After 87.91% of Ballots Counted

United Russia Leads with 57,85% in State Duma Elections After 87.91% of Ballots Counted

Sputnik International

The United Russia party is leading with 57.87% of the vote in the State Duma elections after the processing of 87.91% of the protocols, according to the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) data on Monday.

2026-09-21T04:53+0000

2026-09-21T04:53+0000

2026-09-21T04:53+0000

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The Russian Communist Party is gaining 13.84% in the elections, while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) is receiving 8.86%. The New People party is getting 7.94%, with A Just Russia party gaining 4.95% of the vote, below the 5% threshold. In addition, the Pensioners' Party is receiving 2.07% of the vote, the Green Party 1.12%, the Communists of Russia party 0.86%, the Rodina Party 0.73%, and the Party of Direct Democracy 0.34% of the vote. Elections of lawmakers to the ninth State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, took place in Russia on September 18-20. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously described the elections as a very important domestic political event in the country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-forces-repel-massive-ukrainian-attacks-aimed-at-derailing-state-duma-elections-1124765821.html

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