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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/united-russia-leads-with-5785-in-state-duma-elections-after-8791-of-ballots-counted-1124766478.html
United Russia Leads with 57,85% in State Duma Elections After 87.91% of Ballots Counted
United Russia Leads with 57,85% in State Duma Elections After 87.91% of Ballots Counted
Sputnik International
The United Russia party is leading with 57.87% of the vote in the State Duma elections after the processing of 87.91% of the protocols, according to the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) data on Monday.
2026-09-21T04:53+0000
2026-09-21T04:53+0000
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The Russian Communist Party is gaining 13.84% in the elections, while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) is receiving 8.86%. The New People party is getting 7.94%, with A Just Russia party gaining 4.95% of the vote, below the 5% threshold. In addition, the Pensioners' Party is receiving 2.07% of the vote, the Green Party 1.12%, the Communists of Russia party 0.86%, the Rodina Party 0.73%, and the Party of Direct Democracy 0.34% of the vote. Elections of lawmakers to the ninth State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, took place in Russia on September 18-20. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously described the elections as a very important domestic political event in the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-forces-repel-massive-ukrainian-attacks-aimed-at-derailing-state-duma-elections-1124765821.html
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United Russia Leads with 57,85% in State Duma Elections After 87.91% of Ballots Counted

04:53 GMT 21.09.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian national flags with attached black ribbons are seen on the headquarters of State Duma, the lower house of parliament
Russian national flags with attached black ribbons are seen on the headquarters of State Duma, the lower house of parliament - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Russia party is leading with 57.87% of the vote in the State Duma elections after the processing of 87.91% of the protocols, according to the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) data on Monday.
The Russian Communist Party is gaining 13.84% in the elections, while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) is receiving 8.86%.
The New People party is getting 7.94%, with A Just Russia party gaining 4.95% of the vote, below the 5% threshold.
In addition, the Pensioners' Party is receiving 2.07% of the vote, the Green Party 1.12%, the Communists of Russia party 0.86%, the Rodina Party 0.73%, and the Party of Direct Democracy 0.34% of the vote.
Elections of lawmakers to the ninth State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, took place in Russia on September 18-20.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously described the elections as a very important domestic political event in the country.
A Pantsir-S air defense missile system shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills at the Ashuluk training range, in Astrakhan region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2026
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