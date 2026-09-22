https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/putin-and-saudi-crown-prince-discuss-situation-in-the-persian-gulf---kremlin-1124772509.html

Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Situation in the Persian Gulf - Kremlin

Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Situation in the Persian Gulf - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

2026-09-22T12:37+0000

2026-09-22T12:37+0000

2026-09-22T12:37+0000

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vladimir putin

crown prince mohammed bin salman

saudi arabia

russia

persian gulf

the united nations (un)

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"A telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud," the statement read. Putin and Al Saud expressed mutual satisfaction with the level of cooperation in political, trade-economic and humanitarian fields, the Kremlin noted. In addition, Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince discussed the situation in the Middle East, particularly in the Persian Gulf zone, and noted the importance of safe passage of vessels through the Bab-el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz, the Kremlin said. Furthermore, Putin and Al Saud agreed to continue contacts at various levels, the Kremlin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/russia-has-many-plans-for-cooperation-with-saudi-arabia---lavrov-1124699066.html

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vladimir putin, crown prince mohammed bin salman, saudi arabia, russia, persian gulf, the united nations (un)