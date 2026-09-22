Russia Hits Ukraine's Industrial Plants, Defense Industry Objects Used by Army - Military
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry/
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces carried out a massive overnight strike, hitting enterprises in the metallurgical and chemical industries, the fuel and energy sector, and the defense industry complex of Ukraine that are involved in supporting the army, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
During the night, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike using high‑precision weapons of ground, sea, and air basing, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, the MoD said in a statement.
"Russian troops] hit enterprises in the metallurgical and chemical industries, the fuel and energy sector, and the defense industry complex, as well as facilities of Ukraine's port infrastructure ... and also sea vessels involved in supporting the armed forces of Ukraine," the statement read.
The Russian armed forces hit facilities in the Kiev, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, and Odessa regions, the ministry added.
Russian aerospace forces, using FAB‑1500 bombs, struck the Ukrainian armed forces' drone control points in the Sumy region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
"During combat missions, FAB‑1500 aerial bombs equipped with a universal planning and correction module were used. As a result of the strikes, all targets were hit," stated the ministry.
Strikes were carried out by the operational‑tactical aviation of the Russian aerospace forces against the Ukrainian armed forces' drone control points in the area of the settlement of Khoten in the Sumy region and in the settlement of Druzhkovka in the DPR.