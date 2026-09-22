https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/russia-hits-ukraines-industrial-plants-defense-industry-objects-used-by-army---military-1124770262.html

Russia Hits Ukraine's Industrial Plants, Defense Industry Objects Used by Army - Military

Russia Hits Ukraine's Industrial Plants, Defense Industry Objects Used by Army - Military

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces carried out a massive overnight strike, hitting enterprises in the metallurgical and chemical industries, the fuel and energy sector, and the defense industry complex of Ukraine, the MoD said

2026-09-22T05:56+0000

2026-09-22T05:56+0000

2026-09-22T05:56+0000

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During the night, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike using high‑precision weapons of ground, sea, and air basing, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, the MoD said in a statement. The Russian armed forces hit facilities in the Kiev, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, and Odessa regions, the ministry added.Russian aerospace forces, using FAB‑1500 bombs, struck the Ukrainian armed forces' drone control points in the Sumy region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).Strikes were carried out by the operational‑tactical aviation of the Russian aerospace forces against the Ukrainian armed forces' drone control points in the area of the settlement of Khoten in the Sumy region and in the settlement of Druzhkovka in the DPR.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/russias-strikes-on-ukraines-steel-industry-cripple-forge-of-its-war-machine---analyst-1124768041.html

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