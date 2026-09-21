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Russia’s Strikes on Ukraine’s Steel Industry Cripple Forge of its War Machine - Analyst
Russia’s Strikes on Ukraine’s Steel Industry Cripple Forge of its War Machine - Analyst
Sputnik International
Strikes that damaged three of Ukraine’s largest steel plants effectively “strip the country of the ability to produce weapons and ammunition using their own resources,” military analyst Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik.
2026-09-21T13:33+0000
2026-09-21T13:33+0000
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The hits on three of Ukraine’s largest plants - Zaporozhstal &amp; Kametstal, plus French-owned ArcelorMittal - targeted the “heart” of the industry: blast furnaces.Without them “there is no pig iron, no steel and no rolled metal, without which you cannot make armor, gun barrels or hulls for armored vehicles,” clarifies the expert.Bringing the furnaces back online requires years, specialists and “components that previously came from Russia.”According to the pundit, this is extremely critical for Ukraine’s war economy, since “now they will have to source everything from abroad.”That entails bringing it in by sea, where “the situation is dire,” as Russia hammers ports and vessels used to supply Ukrainian forces, says the expert.Even though Western military aid is being funneled to Ukraine’s military, repairs are a growing challenge, so the steelworks strikes are “a major blow,” stresses the analyst.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-strikes-leave-ukraines-biggest-steel-producers-offline--report-1124765284.html
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Russia’s Strikes on Ukraine’s Steel Industry Cripple Forge of its War Machine - Analyst

13:33 GMT 21.09.2026
© Sputnik / press service of the Russian Defense Ministry  / Go to the mediabankIskander tactical missile launched towards Ukrainian positions
Iskander tactical missile launched towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2026
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Strikes that damaged three of Ukraine’s largest steel plants effectively “strip the country of the ability to produce weapons and ammunition using their own resources,” military analyst and retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik.
The hits on three of Ukraine’s largest plants - Zaporozhstal & Kametstal, plus French-owned ArcelorMittal - targeted the “heart” of the industry: blast furnaces.
Without them “there is no pig iron, no steel and no rolled metal, without which you cannot make armor, gun barrels or hulls for armored vehicles,” clarifies the expert.
“Striking the blast furnaces means striking the entire chain of military production,” he says.
Bringing the furnaces back online requires years, specialists and “components that previously came from Russia.”
According to the pundit, this is extremely critical for Ukraine’s war economy, since “now they will have to source everything from abroad.”
That entails bringing it in by sea, where “the situation is dire,” as Russia hammers ports and vessels used to supply Ukrainian forces, says the expert.

Even though Western military aid is being funneled to Ukraine’s military, repairs are a growing challenge, so the steelworks strikes are “a major blow,” stresses the analyst.
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Strikes Leave Ukraine’s Biggest Steel Producers Offline – Report
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