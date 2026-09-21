https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/russias-strikes-on-ukraines-steel-industry-cripple-forge-of-its-war-machine---analyst-1124768041.html
Russia’s Strikes on Ukraine’s Steel Industry Cripple Forge of its War Machine - Analyst
Russia’s Strikes on Ukraine’s Steel Industry Cripple Forge of its War Machine - Analyst
Sputnik International
Strikes that damaged three of Ukraine’s largest steel plants effectively “strip the country of the ability to produce weapons and ammunition using their own resources,” military analyst Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik.
2026-09-21T13:33+0000
2026-09-21T13:33+0000
2026-09-21T13:33+0000
analysis
russia
ukraine
strikes
steel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/13/1118014720_0:169:1620:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4210c5dab771f4cf62d04b4038178982.jpg
The hits on three of Ukraine’s largest plants - Zaporozhstal & Kametstal, plus French-owned ArcelorMittal - targeted the “heart” of the industry: blast furnaces.Without them “there is no pig iron, no steel and no rolled metal, without which you cannot make armor, gun barrels or hulls for armored vehicles,” clarifies the expert.Bringing the furnaces back online requires years, specialists and “components that previously came from Russia.”According to the pundit, this is extremely critical for Ukraine’s war economy, since “now they will have to source everything from abroad.”That entails bringing it in by sea, where “the situation is dire,” as Russia hammers ports and vessels used to supply Ukrainian forces, says the expert.Even though Western military aid is being funneled to Ukraine’s military, repairs are a growing challenge, so the steelworks strikes are “a major blow,” stresses the analyst.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-strikes-leave-ukraines-biggest-steel-producers-offline--report-1124765284.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/13/1118014720_135:0:1575:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_292b2631c9ae5ef385a1ecc6315c04f8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, strikes, steel
russia, ukraine, strikes, steel
Russia’s Strikes on Ukraine’s Steel Industry Cripple Forge of its War Machine - Analyst
Strikes that damaged three of Ukraine’s largest steel plants effectively “strip the country of the ability to produce weapons and ammunition using their own resources,” military analyst and retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik.
The hits on three of Ukraine’s largest plant
s - Zaporozhstal & Kametstal, plus French-owned ArcelorMittal - targeted the “heart” of the industry: blast furnaces.
Without them “there is no pig iron, no steel and no rolled metal, without which you cannot make armor, gun barrels or hulls for armored vehicles,” clarifies the expert.
“Striking the blast furnaces means striking the entire chain of military production,” he says.
Bringing the furnaces back online requires years, specialists and “components that previously came from Russia.”
According to the pundit, this is extremely critical for Ukraine’s war economy, since “now they will have to source everything from abroad.”
That entails bringing it in by sea, where “the situation is dire,” as Russia hammers ports and vessels
used to supply Ukrainian forces, says the expert.
Even though Western military aid is being funneled to Ukraine’s military, repairs are a growing challenge, so the steelworks strikes are “a major blow,” stresses the analyst.