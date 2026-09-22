https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/russia-rains-crushing-tsirkon-missile-barrage-on-ukrainian-facilities--1124770669.html
Russia Rains Crushing Tsirkon Missile Barrage on Ukrainian Facilities
Russia Rains Crushing Tsirkon Missile Barrage on Ukrainian Facilities
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces pounded a facility in Kiev that manufactured components and warheads for long‑range Flamingo cruise missiles, the... 22.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-22T08:05+0000
2026-09-22T08:05+0000
2026-09-22T08:05+0000
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Overnight, the Russian military launched a massive barrage of precision-guided weapons from ground, sea, and air bases, along with unmanned aerial vehicles, targeting enterprises in the metallurgical, chemical, fuel and energy, and defense industry sectors, as well as Ukrainian port infrastructure, the ministry said in a statement.The Russian armed forces also hammered a plant producing solid rocket fuel in Pavlograd, which manufactured components for Ukrainian FP‑9 ballistic missiles, as well as a railway infrastructure facility in Vinnitsa, the statement revealed. “As a result of the strike, the following facilities were crippled… in the Poltava region: an oil refinery in the settlement of Kremenchug — a key enterprise in Ukraine's fuel and energy sector, which carried out the primary processing of oil and produced fuel to meet the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said. Additionally, Russian troops struck a cargo ship carrying military cargo bound for the port of Odessa, a warehouse storing fuel and lubricants in Kiev, as well as port infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army in the Reni port in the Odessa region, the statement said.
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Russia Rains Crushing Tsirkon Missile Barrage on Ukrainian Facilities
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces pounded a facility in Kiev that manufactured components and warheads for long‑range Flamingo cruise missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Overnight, the Russian military launched a massive barrage of precision-guided weapons from ground, sea, and air bases, along with unmanned aerial vehicles, targeting enterprises in the metallurgical, chemical, fuel and energy, and defense industry sectors, as well as Ukrainian port infrastructure, the ministry said in a statement.
"As a result of the strike, the following were hit in the city of Kiev: an industrial enterprise (LLC 'Fire Point'), which produced components and warheads for long‑range FP‑5 Flamingo cruise missiles," the statement read.
The Russian armed forces also hammered a plant producing solid rocket fuel in Pavlograd, which manufactured components for Ukrainian FP‑9 ballistic missiles, as well as a railway infrastructure facility in Vinnitsa, the statement revealed.
“As a result of the strike, the following facilities were crippled… in the Poltava region: an oil refinery in the settlement of Kremenchug — a key enterprise in Ukraine's fuel and energy sector, which carried out the primary processing of oil and produced fuel to meet the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said.
Additionally, Russian troops struck a cargo ship carrying military cargo bound for the port of Odessa, a warehouse storing fuel and lubricants in Kiev, as well as port infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army in the Reni port in the Odessa region, the statement said.