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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/russia-tightens-noose-around-ukrainian-stronghold-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124770544.html
Russia Tightens Noose Around Ukrainian Stronghold in Donetsk People’s Republic
Russia Tightens Noose Around Ukrainian Stronghold in Donetsk People’s Republic
Sputnik International
Units of the Tsentr battlegroup are blockading Ukrainian forces in Dobropolye, the Russian Defense Ministry said. 
2026-09-22T06:53+0000
2026-09-22T06:53+0000
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Russian forces are also continuing their offensive toward Alexandrovka, the ministry added.Dobropolye is located 30 kilometers north of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) and remains an important logistics hub for supplying Ukrainian militants. One of the major highways toward Kramatorsk runs from there, where the main road and railway routes converge.The loss of this fortified area would disrupt the supply system of the Ukrainian army group in the Donbass region and would allow the Russian army to establish control over its entire territory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-drones-rain-fire-on-ukrainian-forces-in-donbass-1124764881.html
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Russia Tightens Noose Around Ukrainian Stronghold in Donetsk People’s Republic

06:53 GMT 22.09.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2026
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Units of the Tsentr battlegroup are blockading Ukrainian forces in Dobropolye, the Russian Defense Ministry said. 
Russian forces are also continuing their offensive toward Alexandrovka, the ministry added.
Dobropolye is located 30 kilometers north of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) and remains an important logistics hub for supplying Ukrainian militants. One of the major highways toward Kramatorsk runs from there, where the main road and railway routes converge.
The loss of this fortified area would disrupt the supply system of the Ukrainian army group in the Donbass region and would allow the Russian army to establish control over its entire territory.
Russian drones rain fire on Ukrainian forces in Donbass - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Drones Rain Fire on Ukrainian Forces in Donbass
20 September, 10:33 GMT
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