https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/russia-tightens-noose-around-ukrainian-stronghold-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124770544.html
Russia Tightens Noose Around Ukrainian Stronghold in Donetsk People’s Republic
Russia Tightens Noose Around Ukrainian Stronghold in Donetsk People’s Republic
Sputnik International
Units of the Tsentr battlegroup are blockading Ukrainian forces in Dobropolye, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-09-22T06:53+0000
2026-09-22T06:53+0000
2026-09-22T06:53+0000
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Russian forces are also continuing their offensive toward Alexandrovka, the ministry added.Dobropolye is located 30 kilometers north of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) and remains an important logistics hub for supplying Ukrainian militants. One of the major highways toward Kramatorsk runs from there, where the main road and railway routes converge.The loss of this fortified area would disrupt the supply system of the Ukrainian army group in the Donbass region and would allow the Russian army to establish control over its entire territory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-drones-rain-fire-on-ukrainian-forces-in-donbass-1124764881.html
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Russia Tightens Noose Around Ukrainian Stronghold in Donetsk People’s Republic
Units of the Tsentr battlegroup are blockading Ukrainian forces in Dobropolye, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian forces are also continuing their offensive toward Alexandrovka, the ministry added.
Dobropolye is located 30 kilometers north of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) and remains an important logistics hub for supplying Ukrainian militants. One of the major highways toward Kramatorsk runs from there, where the main road and railway routes converge.
The loss of this fortified area would disrupt the supply system of the Ukrainian army group in the Donbass region and would allow the Russian army to establish control over its entire territory.