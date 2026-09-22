https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/russia-tightens-noose-around-ukrainian-stronghold-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124770544.html

Russia Tightens Noose Around Ukrainian Stronghold in Donetsk People’s Republic

Russia Tightens Noose Around Ukrainian Stronghold in Donetsk People’s Republic

Sputnik International

Units of the Tsentr battlegroup are blockading Ukrainian forces in Dobropolye, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-09-22T06:53+0000

2026-09-22T06:53+0000

2026-09-22T06:53+0000

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Russian forces are also continuing their offensive toward Alexandrovka, the ministry added.Dobropolye is located 30 kilometers north of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) and remains an important logistics hub for supplying Ukrainian militants. One of the major highways toward Kramatorsk runs from there, where the main road and railway routes converge.The loss of this fortified area would disrupt the supply system of the Ukrainian army group in the Donbass region and would allow the Russian army to establish control over its entire territory.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-drones-rain-fire-on-ukrainian-forces-in-donbass-1124764881.html

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