https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/russian-army-strikes-ukrainian-drone-workshops-1124771740.html

Russian Army Strikes Ukrainian Drone Workshops

Russian Army Strikes Ukrainian Drone Workshops

Sputnik International

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces struck workshops producing drones and components for them, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

2026-09-22T09:48+0000

2026-09-22T09:48+0000

2026-09-22T09:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the groupings of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck logistics centers, workshops producing unmanned aerial vehicles and components for them, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 areas," the statement said.Units of the Sever Battlegroup in the Kharkov region continue to tighten the encirclement ring and expand the outer control zone, the ministry noted. Within the encirclement ring, strikes were delivered against Ukrainian troops and equipment in the areas of the settlements of Krasny Yar, Potikhonovo, Buzovo, Reznikovo, Khripuny, Varvarovka and Grachovka in the Kharkov region.This is in addition to:Russian air defense systems shot down:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/russias-strikes-on-ukraines-steel-industry-cripple-forge-of-its-war-machine---analyst-1124768041.html

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