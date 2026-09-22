Russian Army Strikes Ukrainian Drone Workshops
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
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Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces struck workshops producing UAVs and their components, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the groupings of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck logistics centers, workshops producing unmanned aerial vehicles and components for them, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 areas," the statement said.
Units of the Sever Battlegroup in the Kharkov region continue to tighten the encirclement ring and expand the outer control zone, the ministry noted.
Within the encirclement ring, strikes were delivered against Ukrainian troops and equipment in the areas of the settlements of Krasny Yar, Potikhonovo, Buzovo, Reznikovo, Khripuny, Varvarovka and Grachovka in the Kharkov region.
"All attempts to break out of the encirclement ring have been thwarted. The losses of the blocked formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to up to 40 servicemen and an armored combat vehicle," the statement says.
This is in addition to:
Over 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever (North) Battlegroup,
Over 270 by the Vostok (East) Battlegroup
Up to 200 by the Zapad (West) Battlegroup,
Up to 170 by the Yug (South) Battlegroup
Up to 40 by the Dnepr Battlegroup
Russian air defense systems shot down:
Six guided aerial bombs
A US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system projectile
629 aircraft‑type unmanned aerial vehicles