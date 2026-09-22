International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/terms-of-russia-ukraine-peace-agreement-being-discussed---trump-1124773235.html
Terms of Russia-Ukraine Peace Agreement Being Discussed - Trump
Terms of Russia-Ukraine Peace Agreement Being Discussed - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has said he is discussing the terms of a possible peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
2026-09-22T18:33+0000
2026-09-22T18:36+0000
world
us
russia
ukraine
donald trump
vladimir putin
volodymyr zelensky
united nations general assembly
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628178_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4b8453d63d484a2949215d57b864ec24.jpg
"I think they're going to make a deal, and I don't want to say what the deal is. We're talking about it a lot, including with President Putin, and I think something has to happen," Donald Trump said during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.Reaching an agreement to settle the conflict in Ukraine serves the interests of both sides and would benefit both Russia and Ukraine, Trump added.Other Statements by Trump
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/ukraine-conflict-to-be-resolved-more-quickly-than-people-understand---trump-1124772840.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628178_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41a85d29b65e293c4ee74bacaf43056c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, ukraine, donald trump, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky, united nations general assembly
us, russia, ukraine, donald trump, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky, united nations general assembly

Terms of Russia-Ukraine Peace Agreement Being Discussed - Trump

18:33 GMT 22.09.2026 (Updated: 18:36 GMT 22.09.2026)
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongPresident Donald Trump, right, Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrive for a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
President Donald Trump, right, Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrive for a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2026
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump has said he is discussing the terms of a possible peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
"I think they're going to make a deal, and I don't want to say what the deal is. We're talking about it a lot, including with President Putin, and I think something has to happen," Donald Trump said during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
Reaching an agreement to settle the conflict in Ukraine serves the interests of both sides and would benefit both Russia and Ukraine, Trump added.

Other Statements by Trump

US and Iran held three-hour talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly
US president may hold another meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin
President Donald Trump attends a joint news conference with Ukraine's Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2026
World
Ukraine Conflict to Be Resolved ‘More Quickly than People Understand’ - Trump
15:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала