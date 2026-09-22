https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/terms-of-russia-ukraine-peace-agreement-being-discussed---trump-1124773235.html

Terms of Russia-Ukraine Peace Agreement Being Discussed - Trump

Terms of Russia-Ukraine Peace Agreement Being Discussed - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump has said he is discussing the terms of a possible peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

2026-09-22T18:33+0000

2026-09-22T18:33+0000

2026-09-22T18:36+0000

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"I think they're going to make a deal, and I don't want to say what the deal is. We're talking about it a lot, including with President Putin, and I think something has to happen," Donald Trump said during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.Reaching an agreement to settle the conflict in Ukraine serves the interests of both sides and would benefit both Russia and Ukraine, Trump added.Other Statements by Trump

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/ukraine-conflict-to-be-resolved-more-quickly-than-people-understand---trump-1124772840.html

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