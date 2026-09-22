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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/ukraine-conflict-to-be-resolved-more-quickly-than-people-understand---trump-1124772840.html
Ukraine Conflict to Be Resolved ‘More Quickly than People Understand’ - Trump
Ukraine Conflict to Be Resolved ‘More Quickly than People Understand’ - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has stated that the conflict in Ukraine will end sooner than many expect.
2026-09-22T15:46+0000
2026-09-22T15:46+0000
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“We’re working very closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, and we will get that one done. It’s going to happen, I think, more quickly than people understand. They’ve had it,” US President Donald Trump said at the UN General Assembly session.Other statements by Trump
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Ukraine Conflict to Be Resolved ‘More Quickly than People Understand’ - Trump

15:46 GMT 22.09.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump attends a joint news conference with Ukraine's Zelensky
President Donald Trump attends a joint news conference with Ukraine's Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump has stated that the conflict in Ukraine will end sooner than many expect.
We’re working very closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, and we will get that one done. It’s going to happen, I think, more quickly than people understand. They’ve had it,” US President Donald Trump said at the UN General Assembly session.

Other statements by Trump

Iran has repeatedly rejected US deal proposals
US will never allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons
US will conclude a deal with Iran after the midterm elections to the US Congress in November
World oil prices will soon fall to the levels they were at before the war with Iran began

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly officially opened in New York on September 8. As is traditional, a high-level week will be held as part of the General Assembly. The general debate will take place from September 22 to 26, as well as on September 28.

President Donald Trump speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2026
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