https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/ukraine-conflict-to-be-resolved-more-quickly-than-people-understand---trump-1124772840.html

Ukraine Conflict to Be Resolved ‘More Quickly than People Understand’ - Trump

Ukraine Conflict to Be Resolved ‘More Quickly than People Understand’ - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump has stated that the conflict in Ukraine will end sooner than many expect.

2026-09-22T15:46+0000

2026-09-22T15:46+0000

2026-09-22T15:46+0000

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“We’re working very closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, and we will get that one done. It’s going to happen, I think, more quickly than people understand. They’ve had it,” US President Donald Trump said at the UN General Assembly session.Other statements by Trump

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