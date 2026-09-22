https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/ukraine-aware-of-what-decisions-it-must-make-for-sustainable-peace-in-ukraine---kremlin-1124771993.html

Ukraine Aware of What Decisions It Must Make for Sustainable Peace in Ukraine - Kremlin

Ukraine Aware of What Decisions It Must Make for Sustainable Peace in Ukraine - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Ukraine is well aware of what decisions need to be made in order to set the path to sustainable peace in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2026-09-22T10:04+0000

2026-09-22T10:04+0000

2026-09-22T10:04+0000

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dmitry peskov

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recep tayyip erdogan

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ukraine

un security council (unsc)

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On Ukraine"Kiev is well aware of what responsibility needs to be taken on and what decisions need to be made so that we can set out on a path that will lead us not to a truce, but to sustainable peace," Peskov told journalists when asked if the Kremlin is discussing possible negotiations with the Ukrainian side, as well as a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky. Russia stands for a lasting peace in Ukraine for forever, and not for a temporary truce, the official said, noting that the situation for Ukraine is deteriorating day by day, both economically and on the front lines, and this trend will continue. Ukraine's recent statements about the continuation of the war and the readiness for a ceasefire are not corresponding with each other, the official added.On United NationsThe UN Security Council must be reformed, Dmitry Peskov said.Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the abolition of the right of veto in the UN Security Council, saying that the current system no longer corresponds to the realities of the modern world. The Turkish leader also proposed to give up permanent membership in the Security Council. All its members, he believes, should be elected by the General Assembly for certain time periods.The institution of the UNSC permanent members and the veto right are an important element of the organization's structure, and Russian is committed to it, Peskov said.On Russia-US ContactsThe refusal to issue a visa to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov for hit trip to the US to attend the UN General Assembly will be put on the agenda during contacts between Moscow and Washington, Peskov said."This will be a topic that will be put on the agenda during contacts with the Americans," Peskov told reporters.The refusal to issue a visa is yet another unfriendly act against Russia, the official added.On Russia-Turkmenia TalksRussian President Vladimir Putin held another international telephone conversation on Tuesday after a conversation with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Peskov said.Earlier in the day, Putin congratulated Berdimuhamedov on his birthday. The head of Turkmenistan, in turn, congratulated the Russian leader on the successful holding of the State Duma elections, Peskov said."Another international telephone conversation is currently underway, and we will publish a message soon," Peskov told reporters.On Black Sea SituationAlternative routes for transporting Russian grain, bypassing the Black Sea, are being provided in accordance with Russian President Vladimir Putin's instructions, the official added.Turkiye voiced a proposal to Russia and Ukraine on the safety of navigation in the Black Sea during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Dmitry Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/russia-not-threatening-any-state-in-europe---kremlin-1124767593.html

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dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, recep tayyip erdogan, russia, ukraine, un security council (unsc)