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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/us-concerned-about-ukrainian-strikes-on-us-linked-oil-tankers--rubio-1124772297.html
US Concerned About Ukrainian Strikes on US-Linked Oil Tankers – Rubio
US Concerned About Ukrainian Strikes on US-Linked Oil Tankers – Rubio
Sputnik International
The US is concerned that US-linked oil vessels have been targeted by Ukraine and believes this cannot continue, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
2026-09-22T12:15+0000
2026-09-22T12:15+0000
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"The one thing we are concerned about, however, is that over the last few months, on a number of occasions, American-linked ships, American oil supplies, have been targeted, probably not deliberately, but targeted nonetheless by Ukraine, and so that's something that needs to be addressed. We can't have that happen," Rubio told Fox News.The United States hopes to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine, Marco Rubio said."It's been difficult, but we remain hopeful that something can happen there," he stated.US President Donald Trump is ready to do everything possible to end this conflict, Rubio added.The agreement between the United States and Denmark regarding Greenland allows the US to build as many military bases as "necessary" there, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/rubio-says-roadmap-on-resuming-talks-on-ukraine-may-be-developed-within-next-few-weeks-1124701588.html
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US Concerned About Ukrainian Strikes on US-Linked Oil Tankers – Rubio

12:15 GMT 22.09.2026
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupUnited States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint press conference with India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar following their talks in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24, 2026
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint press conference with India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar following their talks in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2026
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US is concerned that US-linked oil vessels have been targeted by Ukraine and believes this cannot continue, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
"The one thing we are concerned about, however, is that over the last few months, on a number of occasions, American-linked ships, American oil supplies, have been targeted, probably not deliberately, but targeted nonetheless by Ukraine, and so that's something that needs to be addressed. We can't have that happen," Rubio told Fox News.
The United States hopes to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine, Marco Rubio said.
"It's been difficult, but we remain hopeful that something can happen there," he stated.
US President Donald Trump is ready to do everything possible to end this conflict, Rubio added.
The agreement between the United States and Denmark regarding Greenland allows the US to build as many military bases as "necessary" there, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
"It's permanent, it's forever. Like there's no expiration to this deal. It allows us to build as many military bases as are necessary for missile defense," Rubio explained.
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint press conference with India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar following their talks in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Rubio Says Roadmap on Resuming Talks on Ukraine May Be Developed Within Next Few Weeks
9 September, 03:18 GMT
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