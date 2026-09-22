https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/us-concerned-about-ukrainian-strikes-on-us-linked-oil-tankers--rubio-1124772297.html
US Concerned About Ukrainian Strikes on US-Linked Oil Tankers – Rubio
US Concerned About Ukrainian Strikes on US-Linked Oil Tankers – Rubio
Sputnik International
The US is concerned that US-linked oil vessels have been targeted by Ukraine and believes this cannot continue, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
2026-09-22T12:15+0000
2026-09-22T12:15+0000
2026-09-22T12:15+0000
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"The one thing we are concerned about, however, is that over the last few months, on a number of occasions, American-linked ships, American oil supplies, have been targeted, probably not deliberately, but targeted nonetheless by Ukraine, and so that's something that needs to be addressed. We can't have that happen," Rubio told Fox News.The United States hopes to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine, Marco Rubio said."It's been difficult, but we remain hopeful that something can happen there," he stated.US President Donald Trump is ready to do everything possible to end this conflict, Rubio added.The agreement between the United States and Denmark regarding Greenland allows the US to build as many military bases as "necessary" there, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/rubio-says-roadmap-on-resuming-talks-on-ukraine-may-be-developed-within-next-few-weeks-1124701588.html
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US Concerned About Ukrainian Strikes on US-Linked Oil Tankers – Rubio
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US is concerned that US-linked oil vessels have been targeted by Ukraine and believes this cannot continue, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
"The one thing we are concerned about, however, is that over the last few months, on a number of occasions, American-linked ships, American oil supplies, have been targeted, probably not deliberately, but targeted nonetheless by Ukraine, and so that's something that needs to be addressed. We can't have that happen," Rubio told Fox News.
The United States hopes to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine, Marco Rubio said.
"It's been difficult, but we remain hopeful that something can happen there," he stated.
US President Donald Trump is ready to do everything possible to end this conflict, Rubio added.
The agreement between the United States and Denmark regarding Greenland allows the US to build as many military bases as "necessary" there, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
"It's permanent, it's forever. Like there's no expiration to this deal. It allows us to build as many military bases as are necessary for missile defense," Rubio explained.