https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/us-concerned-about-ukrainian-strikes-on-us-linked-oil-tankers--rubio-1124772297.html

US Concerned About Ukrainian Strikes on US-Linked Oil Tankers – Rubio

US Concerned About Ukrainian Strikes on US-Linked Oil Tankers – Rubio

Sputnik International

The US is concerned that US-linked oil vessels have been targeted by Ukraine and believes this cannot continue, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.

2026-09-22T12:15+0000

2026-09-22T12:15+0000

2026-09-22T12:15+0000

world

us

marco rubio

greenland

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/19/1124182783_0:0:2981:1677_1920x0_80_0_0_229d3ef4a67f7d27a5b5d311408d81b9.jpg

"The one thing we are concerned about, however, is that over the last few months, on a number of occasions, American-linked ships, American oil supplies, have been targeted, probably not deliberately, but targeted nonetheless by Ukraine, and so that's something that needs to be addressed. We can't have that happen," Rubio told Fox News.The United States hopes to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine, Marco Rubio said."It's been difficult, but we remain hopeful that something can happen there," he stated.US President Donald Trump is ready to do everything possible to end this conflict, Rubio added.The agreement between the United States and Denmark regarding Greenland allows the US to build as many military bases as "necessary" there, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/rubio-says-roadmap-on-resuming-talks-on-ukraine-may-be-developed-within-next-few-weeks-1124701588.html

greenland

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, marco rubio, greenland, ukraine