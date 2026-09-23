https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/iran-holds-qatar-mediated-talks-with-us-on-unga-sidelines-1124775953.html

Iran Holds Qatar-Mediated Talks With US on UNGA Sidelines

Iran Holds Qatar-Mediated Talks With US on UNGA Sidelines

Sputnik International

Iran held indirect talks with the United States through Qatar on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said.

2026-09-23T12:21+0000

2026-09-23T12:21+0000

2026-09-23T12:21+0000

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Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi outlined Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz during a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday. "The interaction that took place was through Qatari mediation," Baqaei told IRNA news agency. The purpose of the contacts was to convey Iran's conditions to the United States. He confirmed that the conditions outlined by Iran included an end to the war on all fronts, a cessation of aggressive US actions, the naval blockade and economic warfare, as well as the release of blocked Iranian assets. Baghaei noted that these conditions were not new and pertained to the Strait of Hormuz. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding to cease hostilities, though they soon resumed. The conflict remains unresolved. The escalation has brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to a near standstill, impacting the supply of oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas and driving up fuel prices globally.

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