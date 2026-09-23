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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/iran-holds-qatar-mediated-talks-with-us-on-unga-sidelines-1124775953.html
Iran Holds Qatar-Mediated Talks With US on UNGA Sidelines
Iran Holds Qatar-Mediated Talks With US on UNGA Sidelines
Sputnik International
Iran held indirect talks with the United States through Qatar on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said.
2026-09-23T12:21+0000
2026-09-23T12:21+0000
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Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi outlined Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz during a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday. "The interaction that took place was through Qatari mediation," Baqaei told IRNA news agency. The purpose of the contacts was to convey Iran's conditions to the United States. He confirmed that the conditions outlined by Iran included an end to the war on all fronts, a cessation of aggressive US actions, the naval blockade and economic warfare, as well as the release of blocked Iranian assets. Baghaei noted that these conditions were not new and pertained to the Strait of Hormuz. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding to cease hostilities, though they soon resumed. The conflict remains unresolved. The escalation has brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to a near standstill, impacting the supply of oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas and driving up fuel prices globally.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/prolonging-us-iran-conflict-not-meeting-interests-of-intl-community---chinas-wang-yi-1124747242.html
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Iran Holds Qatar-Mediated Talks With US on UNGA Sidelines

12:21 GMT 23.09.2026
© Sputnik / Roman MakhmutovUnited Nations General Assembly
United Nations General Assembly - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2026
© Sputnik / Roman Makhmutov
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran held indirect talks with the United States through Qatar on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said.
Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi outlined Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz during a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday.
"The interaction that took place was through Qatari mediation," Baqaei told IRNA news agency.
The purpose of the contacts was to convey Iran's conditions to the United States. He confirmed that the conditions outlined by Iran included an end to the war on all fronts, a cessation of aggressive US actions, the naval blockade and economic warfare, as well as the release of blocked Iranian assets.
Baghaei noted that these conditions were not new and pertained to the Strait of Hormuz.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding to cease hostilities, though they soon resumed. The conflict remains unresolved.
The escalation has brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to a near standstill, impacting the supply of oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas and driving up fuel prices globally.
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
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