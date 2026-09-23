https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/iran-refuses-to-hold-talks-with-us-until-it-fulfills-irans-conditions---security-council-1124778315.html
Iran Refuses to Hold Talks With US Until It Fulfills Iran's Conditions - Security Council
Iran Refuses to Hold Talks With US Until It Fulfills Iran's Conditions - Security Council
Sputnik International
TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - Iran will not hold any talks with the US until Tehran's conditions are met, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said on Wednesday.
2026-09-23T18:53+0000
2026-09-23T18:53+0000
2026-09-23T18:53+0000
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Previously, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the country's representatives had contacts with the American side on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly via Qatar. Iran transmitted its conditions concerning the Strait of Hormuz to the US. They included an end to the war on all fronts, a cessation of aggressive US actions, the naval blockade and economic warfare, as well as the release of blocked Iranian assets. He added that Iran will not return to both the situation of the Islamabad Memorandum, signed by Washington and Tehran in June, and the situation before the memorandum. Tehran does not hasten the negotiations, as the US has to earn Iran's trust, Rezaei said. Earlier, the Iranian Security Council secretary said that Iran had presented the US with seven conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding to cease hostilities, though they soon resumed. The conflict remains unresolved. The escalation has brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to a near standstill, impacting the supply of oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas and driving up fuel prices globally.
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Iran Refuses to Hold Talks With US Until It Fulfills Iran's Conditions - Security Council
TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - Iran will not hold any talks with the US until Tehran's conditions are met, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said on Wednesday.
Previously, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the country's representatives had contacts with the American side on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly via Qatar. Iran transmitted its conditions concerning the Strait of Hormuz to the US. They included an end to the war on all fronts, a cessation of aggressive US actions, the naval blockade and economic warfare, as well as the release of blocked Iranian assets.
"Until Iran's conditions are met, the Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened, no talks will be held as well," Rezaei said, as broadcast by Iranian television.
He added that Iran will not return to both the situation of the Islamabad Memorandum, signed by Washington and Tehran in June, and the situation before the memorandum. Tehran does not hasten the negotiations, as the US has to earn Iran's trust, Rezaei said.
Earlier, the Iranian Security Council secretary said that Iran had presented the US with seven conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding to cease hostilities, though they soon resumed. The conflict remains unresolved.
The escalation has brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to a near standstill, impacting the supply of oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas and driving up fuel prices globally.