https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/lavrov-meets-rubio-at-un-general-assembly-1124775568.html
Lavrov Meets Rubio at UN General Assembly
Lavrov Meets Rubio at UN General Assembly
Sputnik International
The meeting comes as part of Russia's participation in the 81st session of the organization. 23.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-23T13:21+0000
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Sputnik is live from New York where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.The two top diplomats are expected to discuss Russia-US cooperation at the United Nations, among other issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Russia and the US, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, have enormous potential for developing cooperation, though it remains largely untapped, the ministry noted.Lavrov is representing Russia at the 81st session, with his address expected on Saturday. General debates run from September 22 to 26 and resume on September 28. Nearly 130 heads of state and government are expected to attend the high-level events in New York.
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Lavrov holds talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of UN General Assembly 2026
Sputnik International
Lavrov holds talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of UN General Assembly 2026
2026-09-23T13:21+0000
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sergey lavrov, marco rubio, russia, new york, un general assembly, russian foreign ministry
sergey lavrov, marco rubio, russia, new york, un general assembly, russian foreign ministry
Lavrov Meets Rubio at UN General Assembly
The meeting comes as part of Russia's participation in the 81st session of the organization.
Sputnik is live from New York where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
The two top diplomats are expected to discuss Russia-US cooperation at the United Nations, among other issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Russia and the US, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, have enormous potential for developing cooperation, though it remains largely untapped, the ministry noted.
Lavrov is representing Russia at the 81st session, with his address expected on Saturday. General debates run from September 22 to 26 and resume on September 28. Nearly 130 heads of state and government are expected to attend the high-level events in New York.