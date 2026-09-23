https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/lavrov-rubio-meeting-ends-in-new-york-after-approximately-1-hour-1124777114.html
Lavrov-Rubio Meeting Ends in New York After Approximately 1 Hour
Lavrov-Rubio Meeting Ends in New York After Approximately 1 Hour
Sputnik International
NEW YORK, (Sputnik) - A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ended in New York after approximately 1 hour, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
2026-09-23T14:22+0000
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Lavrov arrived in New York City on Tuesday to participate in the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. His meeting with Rubio was the first event on the Russian foreign minister's working agenda on the sidelines of the General Assembly. On September 19, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that a meeting between Lavrov and Rubio would allow a detailed discussion of the situation around Ukraine. Lavrov and Rubio previously held talks in Manila on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events on July 23.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/lavrov-meets-rubio-at-un-general-assembly-1124775568.html
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Lavrov holds talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of UN General Assembly 2026
Sputnik International
Lavrov holds talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of UN General Assembly 2026
2026-09-23T14:22+0000
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sergey lavrov, marco rubio, russia, ukraine, un general assembly, general assembly, new york
sergey lavrov, marco rubio, russia, ukraine, un general assembly, general assembly, new york
Lavrov-Rubio Meeting Ends in New York After Approximately 1 Hour
NEW YORK, (Sputnik) - A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ended in New York after approximately one hour.
Lavrov arrived in New York City on Tuesday to participate in the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. His meeting with Rubio was the first event on the Russian foreign minister's working agenda on the sidelines of the General Assembly.
On September 19, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that a meeting between Lavrov and Rubio would allow a detailed discussion of the situation around Ukraine.
Lavrov and Rubio previously held talks in Manila on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events on July 23.