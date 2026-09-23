https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/lavrov-rubio-meeting-ends-in-new-york-after-approximately-1-hour-1124777114.html

Lavrov-Rubio Meeting Ends in New York After Approximately 1 Hour

Lavrov-Rubio Meeting Ends in New York After Approximately 1 Hour

Sputnik International

NEW YORK, (Sputnik) - A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ended in New York after approximately 1 hour, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

2026-09-23T14:22+0000

2026-09-23T14:22+0000

2026-09-23T14:22+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

marco rubio

russia

ukraine

un general assembly

general assembly

new york

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Lavrov arrived in New York City on Tuesday to participate in the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. His meeting with Rubio was the first event on the Russian foreign minister's working agenda on the sidelines of the General Assembly. On September 19, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that a meeting between Lavrov and Rubio would allow a detailed discussion of the situation around Ukraine. Lavrov and Rubio previously held talks in Manila on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events on July 23.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/lavrov-meets-rubio-at-un-general-assembly-1124775568.html

russia

ukraine

new york

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Lavrov holds talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of UN General Assembly 2026 Sputnik International Lavrov holds talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of UN General Assembly 2026 2026-09-23T14:22+0000 true PT1S

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sergey lavrov, marco rubio, russia, ukraine, un general assembly, general assembly, new york