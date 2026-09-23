https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/nato-reconnaissance-aircraft-flying-near-russias-kaliningrad-region-borders-for-3rd-day-1124776701.html

NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Flying Near Russia's Kaliningrad Region Borders for 3rd Day

NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Flying Near Russia's Kaliningrad Region Borders for 3rd Day

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US-registered NATO Saab 340B ISR reconnaissance aircraft has been flying near the borders of Russia's Kaliningrad region for a third... 23.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-23T13:27+0000

2026-09-23T13:27+0000

2026-09-23T13:27+0000

military

russia

kaliningrad

nato

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The aircraft took off at approximately 07:56 GMT from an airbase east of the Polish city of Malbork, made a detour, and headed east. It flew over Polish and Lithuanian territory along the entire land border of the Kaliningrad region, subsequently focusing on a short stretch near the region's maritime border. As of 10:29 GMT, the aircraft was over the sea, moving northwest. On Tuesday, an aircraft of the same type, which had also taken off from Poland, was spotted near the borders of the Kaliningrad region. On Monday, a similar aircraft flew near the borders of Russia's Kaliningrad, Pskov, and Leningrad regions, as well as near the borders of Belarus. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/kaliningrad--western-regions-impenetrable-shield-protecting-russia---svr-boss-1124681188.html

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russia, kaliningrad, nato