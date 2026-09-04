https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/kaliningrad--western-regions-impenetrable-shield-protecting-russia---svr-boss-1124681188.html
Kaliningrad & Western Regions Stand as Impenetrable Shield Protecting Russia - SVR Boss
Kaliningrad & Western Regions Stand as Impenetrable Shield Protecting Russia - SVR Boss
Sputnik International
Russia has sufficient forces, capabilities, and resources to ensure the security of the state and its citizens, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Friday.
2026-09-04T13:49+0000
2026-09-04T13:49+0000
2026-09-04T14:05+0000
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"Russia has sufficient forces, capabilities, and resources, including military-technical resources, to ensure the security of our state and Russian citizens," Naryshkin said after the Conference of Heads of Security Agencies and Intelligence Services of the CIS Member States. Russia's military forces in the Kaliningrad Region and the western border regions stand ready to repel any aggression from any direction, Naryshkin assured.CIS intelligence agencies are pooling efforts and strengthening each other against a volatile external environment, the SVR boss added.The intelligence and special services chiefs of CIS nations have reaffirmed their commitment to beefing up cooperation in countering unfriendly countries' plans, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said.Some countries of the collective West are working to erode the international legal system, the intel agency said.CIS intelligence bosses discussed areas for further cooperation amid growing geopolitical instability worldwide, the statement added.Naryshkin said that he considers Ukraine's actions in its attempts to destabilize the situation in Russia ahead of the State Duma elections as hostile."I qualify these actions as, first of all, hostile. Secondly, such activity, which is supported by Western sponsors — or rather, Western masters of the corrupt Kiev regime — speaks of the panic and fear of the Kiev regime ahead of its very imminent defeat," Naryshkin said when asked how he assesses Ukraine's attempts to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of the elections to the Russian parliament's lower house.He added that the Russian people would respond to all those propaganda attacks with consolidation and support for the country's leadership to achieve the objectives of the special military operation and, more broadly, for Russia's development and prosperity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/russia-will-respond-to-attempts-to-impose-blockade-on-kaliningrad--foreign-ministry-1124069509.html
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russia, kaliningrad, sergei naryshkin, russian foreign intelligence service, commonwealth of independent states, air defense, west, ukraine, svr
Kaliningrad & Western Regions Stand as Impenetrable Shield Protecting Russia - SVR Boss
13:49 GMT 04.09.2026 (Updated: 14:05 GMT 04.09.2026)
STRELNA, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia has the forces, the capabilities, and the resources to safeguard the state and its citizens, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Friday.
"Russia has sufficient forces, capabilities, and resources, including military-technical resources, to ensure the security of our state and Russian citizens," Naryshkin said after the Conference of Heads of Security Agencies and Intelligence Services of the CIS Member States.
Russia's military forces in the Kaliningrad Region
and the western border regions stand ready to repel any aggression from any direction, Naryshkin assured.
CIS intelligence agencies are pooling efforts and strengthening each other against a volatile external environment, the SVR boss added.
The intelligence and special services chiefs of CIS nations have reaffirmed their commitment to beefing up cooperation in countering unfriendly countries' plans, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said.
"Considering the current challenging situation, the heads of the delegations reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening intelligence cooperation between the special services and intensifying joint efforts to counter the destructive intentions and plans of unfriendly countries," the service said, following the meeting of the Conference of Heads of Security Agencies and Intelligence Services of the CIS Member States.
Some countries of the collective West are working to erode the international legal system, the intel agency said.
CIS intelligence bosses discussed areas for further cooperation amid growing geopolitical instability worldwide, the statement added.
Naryshkin said that he considers Ukraine's actions in its attempts to destabilize the situation in Russia ahead of the State Duma elections as hostile.
"I qualify these actions as, first of all, hostile. Secondly, such activity, which is supported by Western sponsors — or rather, Western masters of the corrupt Kiev regime — speaks of the panic and fear of the Kiev regime ahead of its very imminent defeat," Naryshkin said when asked how he assesses Ukraine's attempts to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of the elections to the Russian parliament's lower house.
He added that the Russian people would respond to all those propaganda attacks with consolidation and support for the country's leadership to achieve the objectives of the special military operation and, more broadly, for Russia's development and prosperity.