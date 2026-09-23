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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/putin-remains-ready-for-new-meeting-with-trump---kremlin-1124775291.html
Putin Remains Ready for New Meeting With Trump - Kremlin
Putin Remains Ready for New Meeting With Trump - Kremlin
Sputnik International
There are currently no specifics on a new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2026-09-23T09:59+0000
2026-09-23T09:59+0000
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On Russia-US ContactsPutin remains ready for a new meeting with Trump, Peskov added.On Potential Putin-Zelensky Meeting"As for Putin's meeting with Zelensky, our position is well known here. Putin said Zelensky could come to Moscow if he wanted. The necessary security guarantees will be provided to him. And he knows exactly what decisions need to be made," Peskov said.At the same time, it is impractical to hold a meeting between Putin and Zelensky before carrying out the work at the expert level, the official said, adding that it will be waste of time.On Ukrainian State Terrorism"The Kiev regime continues its rather terrorist activity, so far there are no prerequisites for entering the peaceful path of negotiations. Although we, as a Russian country, remain open to peaceful negotiations," Peskov said.The militarization of Ukraine continues, as European countries are trying to find new money for the purchase of weapons, Peskov added.On UK Leadership RussophobiaThe UK leadership is engaged in inciting Russophobic sentiments, and in unison the same is being done in Germany, France and a number of other European countries, Dmitry Peskov said.Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, said during his speech at the UN General Assembly that the UK would create a center to "stop the poisonous wave" of hostile attacks from other states, and accused Russia of spreading disinformation."Inciting Russophobic sentiments and maintaining an atmosphere of total Russophobia is what the UK is doing. And now, probably, the Germans, the French, and a number of other European states are doing this in unison with the UK," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the statements of the UK Prime Minister.Inciting Russophobia in Europe is a short-sighted policy that does not bring detente on the European continent any closer, Peskov added.On Russia-Syria Contacts"We are maintaining our contacts with the Syrian side. We are satisfied with the way the discussion is being conducted," Peskov told reporters.Russia expects that in contacts with Syria it will continue to be possible to find an understanding on the most difficult issues, the official added.
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Putin Remains Ready for New Meeting With Trump - Kremlin

09:59 GMT 23.09.2026
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongPresident Donald Trump, right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
President Donald Trump, right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2026
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are currently no specifics on a new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Russia-US Contacts

"So far, there are no specifics on any high-level meetings. If we talk about the Russian-US meeting, the president is ready. Indeed, presidents Putin and Trump always emphasize in their telephone conversations their readiness to hold another meeting over time, if necessary," Peskov told reporters.
Putin remains ready for a new meeting with Trump, Peskov added.

On Potential Putin-Zelensky Meeting

"As for Putin's meeting with Zelensky, our position is well known here. Putin said Zelensky could come to Moscow if he wanted. The necessary security guarantees will be provided to him. And he knows exactly what decisions need to be made," Peskov said.
At the same time, it is impractical to hold a meeting between Putin and Zelensky before carrying out the work at the expert level, the official said, adding that it will be waste of time.

On Ukrainian State Terrorism

"The Kiev regime continues its rather terrorist activity, so far there are no prerequisites for entering the peaceful path of negotiations. Although we, as a Russian country, remain open to peaceful negotiations," Peskov said.
The militarization of Ukraine continues, as European countries are trying to find new money for the purchase of weapons, Peskov added.

On UK Leadership Russophobia

The UK leadership is engaged in inciting Russophobic sentiments, and in unison the same is being done in Germany, France and a number of other European countries, Dmitry Peskov said.
Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, said during his speech at the UN General Assembly that the UK would create a center to "stop the poisonous wave" of hostile attacks from other states, and accused Russia of spreading disinformation.
"Inciting Russophobic sentiments and maintaining an atmosphere of total Russophobia is what the UK is doing. And now, probably, the Germans, the French, and a number of other European states are doing this in unison with the UK," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the statements of the UK Prime Minister.
Inciting Russophobia in Europe is a short-sighted policy that does not bring detente on the European continent any closer, Peskov added.

On Russia-Syria Contacts

"We are maintaining our contacts with the Syrian side. We are satisfied with the way the discussion is being conducted," Peskov told reporters.
Russia expects that in contacts with Syria it will continue to be possible to find an understanding on the most difficult issues, the official added.
Moscow Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2026
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