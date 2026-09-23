https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/russia-hits-key-internet-traffic-facilities-of-ukraine-defense-ministry-in-kiev-1124777530.html

Russia Hits Key Internet Traffic Facilities of Ukraine Defense Ministry in Kiev

Russia Hits Key Internet Traffic Facilities of Ukraine Defense Ministry in Kiev

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia carried out a strike on the New-Telco data processing center in Kiev, Which is one of key Internet traffic facilities of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-09-23T15:34+0000

2026-09-23T15:34+0000

2026-09-23T15:34+0000

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The Russian armed forces launched drone strikes against data processing centers, as well as logistics and warehouse terminals used in the interests of ensuring the activities of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said. Two logistics centers storing, distributing military cargo arriving to Ukraine from Europe, have been struck in the Odessa (Odesa) region, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/russia-liberates-krasny-yar-potikhonovo-settlements-in-kharkov-region-1124775111.html

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