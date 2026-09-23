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Russia Hits Key Internet Traffic Facilities of Ukraine Defense Ministry in Kiev
Russia Hits Key Internet Traffic Facilities of Ukraine Defense Ministry in Kiev
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia carried out a strike on the New-Telco data processing center in Kiev, Which is one of key Internet traffic facilities of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
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2026-09-23T15:34+0000
2026-09-23T15:34+0000
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The Russian armed forces launched drone strikes against data processing centers, as well as logistics and warehouse terminals used in the interests of ensuring the activities of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said. Two logistics centers storing, distributing military cargo arriving to Ukraine from Europe, have been struck in the Odessa (Odesa) region, the ministry said.
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Russia Hits Key Internet Traffic Facilities of Ukraine Defense Ministry in Kiev
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia carried out a strike on the New-Telco data processing center in Kiev, Which is one of key Internet traffic facilities of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Russian armed forces launched drone strikes against data processing centers, as well as logistics and warehouse terminals used in the interests of ensuring the activities of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said.
"As a result of the strikes in the city of Kiev, the New-Telco data processing center, one of the key Internet traffic exchange facilities of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, was hit," the statement read.
Two logistics centers storing, distributing military cargo arriving to Ukraine from Europe, have been struck in the Odessa (Odesa) region, the ministry said.
"As a result of the strikes, the following were hit: in the city of Kiev the United DC data processing center, which provides data processing and transmission, as well as international communications for the special services of Ukraine," the ministry added.