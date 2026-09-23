https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/russia-liberates-krasny-yar-potikhonovo-settlements-in-kharkov-region-1124775111.html

Russia Liberates Krasny Yar, Potikhonovo Settlements in Kharkov Region

Russia Liberates Krasny Yar, Potikhonovo Settlements in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control over the settlements of Krasny Yar and Potikhonovo in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-09-23T09:20+0000

2026-09-23T09:20+0000

2026-09-23T09:20+0000

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"Russian troops have established control over the settlements of Krasny Yar and Potikhonovo in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 410 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr (Center) battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to: "Three guided aerial bombs and 868 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the statement read.Additionally, the Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed three unmanned boats of the armed forces of Ukraine in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/russia-liberates-polnaya-novoaleksandrovka-in-kharkov-region-1124767395.html

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