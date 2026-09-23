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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russia Liberates Krasny Yar, Potikhonovo Settlements in Kharkov Region
Russia Liberates Krasny Yar, Potikhonovo Settlements in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control over the settlements of Krasny Yar and Potikhonovo in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
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"Russian troops have established control over the settlements of Krasny Yar and Potikhonovo in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 410 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr (Center) battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to: "Three guided aerial bombs and 868 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the statement read.Additionally, the Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed three unmanned boats of the armed forces of Ukraine in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the ministry said.
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Russia Liberates Krasny Yar, Potikhonovo Settlements in Kharkov Region

09:20 GMT 23.09.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat work of the Grad MLRS crew
Combat work of the Grad MLRS crew - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control over the settlements of Krasny Yar and Potikhonovo in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Russian troops have established control over the settlements of Krasny Yar and Potikhonovo in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 410 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr (Center) battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
This is in addition to:
Up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 275 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 225 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"Three guided aerial bombs and 868 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the statement read.
Additionally, the Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed three unmanned boats of the armed forces of Ukraine in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the ministry said.
A Russian serviceman is seen destroying Ukrainian targets in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberates Polnaya, Novoaleksandrovka in Kharkov Region
21 September, 09:45 GMT
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