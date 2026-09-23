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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/russia-raises-alarm-at-osce-over-black-market-arms-linked-to-ukraine-1124776088.html
Russia Raises Alarm at OSCE Over Black-Market Arms Linked to Ukraine
Russia Raises Alarm at OSCE Over Black-Market Arms Linked to Ukraine
Sputnik International
Ukraine has turned into a major center of the international black arms market, threatening the security of OSCE states and countries on other continents, head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Iulia Zhdanova said on Wednesday.
2026-09-23T12:25+0000
2026-09-23T12:25+0000
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"Ukraine has effectively turned into one of the largest hubs for the international arms 'black market', threatening the security not only of our Organization's participating States but also of countries on other continents," Zhdanova said at a meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation. Such a situation happened as a result of the West and Kiev ignoring "fundamental OSCE principles in the field of conventional arms transfers to serve their own political and military-industrial objectives," the diplomat noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russia-to-lift-the-lid-on-wests-ukraine-secrets-at-osce-vows-envoy--1124735182.html
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Russia Raises Alarm at OSCE Over Black-Market Arms Linked to Ukraine

12:25 GMT 23.09.2026
© Photo : OSCE / Curtis BuddenOSCE Logo
OSCE Logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2026
© Photo : OSCE / Curtis Budden
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has turned into a major center of the international black arms market, threatening the security of OSCE states and countries on other continents, head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Iulia Zhdanova said on Wednesday.
"Ukraine has effectively turned into one of the largest hubs for the international arms 'black market', threatening the security not only of our Organization's participating States but also of countries on other continents," Zhdanova said at a meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation.
Such a situation happened as a result of the West and Kiev ignoring "fundamental OSCE principles in the field of conventional arms transfers to serve their own political and military-industrial objectives," the diplomat noted.
Flags with a logo of OSCE in Vienna - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
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