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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/russia-warns-against-europes-plans-to-fold-ukraine-into-new-security-order-1124774121.html
Russia Warns Against Europe's Plans to Fold Ukraine Into New Security Order
Russia Warns Against Europe's Plans to Fold Ukraine Into New Security Order
Sputnik International
The West plays up the 'Russian threat,' to justify including Ukraine into a new European collective security order, Vladislav Maslennikov, the chief of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Issues, told Sputnik.
2026-09-23T06:19+0000
2026-09-23T06:19+0000
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Calls to include Ukraine in such a new European collective security order imply that “the system would almost certainly be directed primarily against Russia,” Maslennikov noted.Russia has repeatedly stated that it does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.
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Russia Warns Against Europe's Plans to Fold Ukraine Into New Security Order

06:19 GMT 23.09.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov / Go to the mediabankThe building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow at sunset.
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The West actively plays up the mythical 'Russian threat,' to justify including Ukraine into a new European collective security architecture, Vladislav Maslennikov, the chief of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Issues, told Sputnik.
Calls to include Ukraine in such a new European collective security order imply that “the system would almost certainly be directed primarily against Russia,” Maslennikov noted.
“All of this is being taken into account as we shape our future foreign policy regarding the West," he said.
Russia has repeatedly stated that it does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.
Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica sails through sea ice floating on the Victoria Strait along the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2026
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NATO Exercises in Arctic Pose Direct Threats to Russia's Security - Foreign Ministry
21 September, 03:58 GMT
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