https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/russia-warns-against-europes-plans-to-fold-ukraine-into-new-security-order-1124774121.html

Russia Warns Against Europe's Plans to Fold Ukraine Into New Security Order

Russia Warns Against Europe's Plans to Fold Ukraine Into New Security Order

Sputnik International

The West plays up the 'Russian threat,' to justify including Ukraine into a new European collective security order, Vladislav Maslennikov, the chief of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Issues, told Sputnik.

2026-09-23T06:19+0000

2026-09-23T06:19+0000

2026-09-23T06:19+0000

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Calls to include Ukraine in such a new European collective security order imply that “the system would almost certainly be directed primarily against Russia,” Maslennikov noted.Russia has repeatedly stated that it does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/nato-exercises-in-arctic-pose-direct-threats-to-russias-security---foreign-ministry-1124766109.html

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