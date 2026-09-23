https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/russia-warns-against-europes-plans-to-fold-ukraine-into-new-security-order-1124774121.html
Russia Warns Against Europe's Plans to Fold Ukraine Into New Security Order
Russia Warns Against Europe's Plans to Fold Ukraine Into New Security Order
Sputnik International
The West plays up the 'Russian threat,' to justify including Ukraine into a new European collective security order, Vladislav Maslennikov, the chief of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Issues, told Sputnik.
2026-09-23T06:19+0000
2026-09-23T06:19+0000
2026-09-23T06:19+0000
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Calls to include Ukraine in such a new European collective security order imply that “the system would almost certainly be directed primarily against Russia,” Maslennikov noted.Russia has repeatedly stated that it does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.
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Russia Warns Against Europe's Plans to Fold Ukraine Into New Security Order
The West actively plays up the mythical 'Russian threat,' to justify including Ukraine into a new European collective security architecture, Vladislav Maslennikov, the chief of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Issues, told Sputnik.
Calls to include Ukraine in such a new European collective security order imply that “the system would almost certainly be directed primarily against Russia,” Maslennikov noted.
“All of this is being taken into account as we shape our future foreign policy regarding the West," he said.
Russia has repeatedly stated that it does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions
that are potentially dangerous to its interests.