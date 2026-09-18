https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russian-military-must-be-ready-to-respond-quickly-to-potential-external-threats--putin-1124759253.html

Russian Military Must Be Ready to Respond Quickly to Potential External Threats – Putin

Russian Military Must Be Ready to Respond Quickly to Potential External Threats – Putin

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces and security agencies must be prepared to respond quickly and effectively to potential external threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

2026-09-18T19:11+0000

2026-09-18T19:11+0000

2026-09-18T19:34+0000

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vladimir putin

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Speaking at a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission, Putin said that the agenda included discussions on the draft of the new State Armament Program and the Program for the Development of the Defense-Industrial Complex. On NATONATO is expanding and moving into different regions of the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.“NATO is growing, expanding, and is already moving into other regions of the world. Some European leaders openly say that they are preparing for war with Russia,” Putin said.Furthermore, NATO conducted exercises in the Baltic Sea, one of the goals of which was to practice seizing civilian vessels.Putin urged the West to live in harmony, warning that otherwise Moscow would have to respond.On Relations With EuropeEuropean authorities are covering up their economic policy mistakes by citing an alleged threat from Russia."Some European leaders are openly declaring that they are preparing for war with Russia. In my view, they are simply trying to salvage their plummeting approval ratings and mask failures in economic and social policy — but it is not really working; it is not helping," Putin said during a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission.Instead of pausing to listen to their citizens, who do not want war with Russia, European leaders are further escalating the situation, the Russian president added.At the same time, Russia is ready to cooperate and restore relations with its European neighbors, Putin noted.On UkraineEuropean leaders are using Ukrainians as “cannon fodder,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said. He added that European arguments about Ukraine defending “European values, European civilization and democracy” were false, claiming that Ukraine’s authorities could not defend democracy because, in his words, the country’s political system had “degenerated into a dictatorship.”"Power [in Ukraine] has been usurped by a 'bunch of embezzlers' and corrupt officials who need war in order to remain in power without elections," Putin said at a meeting of the military industry commission.The regime in Ukraine cannot defend democracy because it has degenerated into a dictatorship itself, Putin added.Russia's New Armament ProgramThe key priorities of Russia's new state armament program have been determined taking into account global developments and the experience of the special military operation, Vladimir Putin said."The key directions of the new state armament program have been determined taking into account the evolving global situation, the experience of the special military operation, and global trends in military technology development," Putin said at a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission.Special attention in the new program will be paid to the development of drones, the president added."Another key area of ​​the new State [Armament] Program will be the improvement of the air defense system. It must ensure the destruction of any means of aerospace attack," Putin said.Putin stressed the need to complete the full deployment of Russia’s orbital satellite constellation.This will make it possible to enhance the capabilities of all types of space reconnaissance, navigation, satellite communications, and broadband internet access for real-time command and control of troops and weapons, Putin added.The share of modern weaponry in Russia's strategic missile forces stands at 92%, Putin said.Nuclear TriadAnd, of course, the nuclear triad remains a guarantee of Russia's sovereignty and plays a key role in maintaining the global balance of power.Russia cannot be intimidated, and it is obvious to everyone, Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded.

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