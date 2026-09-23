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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/russian-forces-rain-barrage-of-strikes-on-ukrainian-defense--energy-facilities-1124773899.html
Russian Forces Rain Barrage of Strikes on Ukrainian Defense & Energy Facilities
Russian Forces Rain Barrage of Strikes on Ukrainian Defense & Energy Facilities
Sputnik International
Russia carried out strikes with UAVS against enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial and fuel-energy complex, logistics centers, and sea vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the Russian MOD reported.
2026-09-23T05:41+0000
2026-09-23T05:41+0000
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Targets StruckIn Kiev and Kiev Region:In Odessa Region:
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Russian Forces Rain Barrage of Strikes on Ukrainian Defense & Energy Facilities

05:41 GMT 23.09.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Defence MinistryIn this handout photo released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation.
In this handout photo released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
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Russian forces carried out coordinated strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial and fuel-energy complex, logistics centers, and sea vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

Targets Struck

In Kiev and Kiev Region:
a warehouse storing materials for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles
the Tucans enterprise, which produced components for UAVs
In Odessa Region:
three logistics centers that stored and distributed military and dual-use cargoes for the Ukrainian military
a warehouse of components for unmanned aerial vehicles
"As a result of the strike, a marine vessel of the dry cargo type was damaged at the sea crossing, delivering military cargo to the port of Odessa," the ministry added.
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Fresh Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Logistic Centers and Ports in Odessa
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