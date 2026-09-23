https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/russian-forces-rain-barrage-of-strikes-on-ukrainian-defense--energy-facilities-1124773899.html
Russian Forces Rain Barrage of Strikes on Ukrainian Defense & Energy Facilities
Russian Forces Rain Barrage of Strikes on Ukrainian Defense & Energy Facilities
Sputnik International
Russia carried out strikes with UAVS against enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial and fuel-energy complex, logistics centers, and sea vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the Russian MOD reported.
2026-09-23T05:41+0000
2026-09-23T05:41+0000
2026-09-23T05:41+0000
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Targets StruckIn Kiev and Kiev Region:In Odessa Region:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/fresh-russian-strikes-hit-ukrainian-logistic-centers-and-ports-in-odessa--1124773007.html
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russia, ukraine, strikes, defense, logistics, russian ministry of defense, odessa, uavs
russia, ukraine, strikes, defense, logistics, russian ministry of defense, odessa, uavs
Russian Forces Rain Barrage of Strikes on Ukrainian Defense & Energy Facilities
Russian forces carried out coordinated strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial and fuel-energy complex, logistics centers, and sea vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
a warehouse storing materials for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles
the Tucans enterprise, which produced components for UAVs
three logistics centers that stored and distributed military and dual-use cargoes for the Ukrainian military
a warehouse of components for unmanned aerial vehicles
"As a result of the strike, a marine vessel of the dry cargo type was damaged at the sea crossing, delivering military cargo to the port of Odessa," the ministry added.