https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/russias-enemy-tries-to-disrupt-elections-but-it-impossible-to-intimidate-russia---putin-1124776541.html
Russia's Enemy Tries to Disrupt Elections, But It Impossible to Intimidate Russia - Putin
Russia's Enemy Tries to Disrupt Elections, But It Impossible to Intimidate Russia - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia's adversary attempted to interfere with and disrupt the elections, but the lines at polling stations indicate that Russia cannot be intimidated, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2026-09-23T13:22+0000
2026-09-23T13:22+0000
2026-09-23T13:22+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
central election commission
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elections
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"It is well known that they tried to interfere with and disrupt these elections, as evidenced by the enemy's constant attempts to breach Moscow's air defenses and those of other regions. But the lines at polling stations indicate that Russia cannot be intimidated," Putin said during a meeting with members of the Russian government via videoconference. Putin pointed to the enemy's constant attempts to breach the air defenses of Moscow and other regions during the State Duma election days. Strengthening the state's defense capability is impossible without an effective monetary policy, Putin said, adding that all goals set within the framework of the special military operation will be achieved.The record voter turnout demonstrates that Russian citizens back the government's initiatives to strengthen the nation, Vladimir Putin said.On Monday, Central Election Commission (CEC) chief Ella Pamfilova said that the turnout in the 2026 State Duma elections exceeded 59%."Record number of voters indicates that Russians support authorities' efforts to strengthen the country," Putin said.Putin also thanked Russians for their active participation in the State Duma elections.The president said that the voting of Russians in the State Duma elections speaks to their hopes for the fulfillment of all goals aimed at strengthening Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/united-russia-leads-with-5785-in-state-duma-elections-after-8791-of-ballots-counted-1124766478.html
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vladimir putin, russia, central election commission, state duma, elections
vladimir putin, russia, central election commission, state duma, elections
Russia's Enemy Tries to Disrupt Elections, But It Impossible to Intimidate Russia - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's adversary attempted to interfere with and disrupt the elections, but the lines at polling stations indicate that Russia cannot be intimidated, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"It is well known that they tried to interfere with and disrupt these elections, as evidenced by the enemy's constant attempts to breach Moscow's air defenses and those of other regions. But the lines at polling stations indicate that Russia cannot be intimidated," Putin said during a meeting with members of the Russian government via videoconference.
Putin pointed to the enemy's constant attempts to breach the air defenses of Moscow and other regions during the State Duma election days.
Strengthening the state's defense capability is impossible without an effective monetary policy, Putin said, adding that all goals set within the framework of the special military operation will be achieved.
The record voter turnout demonstrates that Russian citizens back the government's initiatives to strengthen the nation, Vladimir Putin said.
On Monday, Central Election Commission (CEC) chief Ella Pamfilova said that the turnout in the 2026 State Duma elections exceeded 59%.
"Record number of voters indicates that Russians support authorities' efforts to strengthen the country," Putin said.
Putin also thanked Russians for their active participation in the State Duma elections.
The president said that the voting of Russians in the State Duma elections speaks to their hopes for the fulfillment of all goals aimed at strengthening Russia.
"We must do everything to justify the trust of Russians, which they have shown both to the Russian government and to the entire leadership of the country," Putin added.