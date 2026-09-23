https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/spangdahlem-air-base-confirms-us-f-16-jet-crash-in-germany-1124774858.html
Spangdahlem Air Base Confirms US F-16 Jet Crash in Germany
Spangdahlem Air Base Confirms US F-16 Jet Crash in Germany
Sputnik International
Spangdahlem Air Base in western Germany has confirmed the crash of an F-16 fighter jet, assigned to the US Air Force's 52nd Fighter Wing.
2026-09-23T09:08+0000
2026-09-23T09:08+0000
2026-09-23T09:09+0000
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"A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing crashed on Spangdahlem Air Base during approach at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 22", the statement read. German news agency DPA reported on Tuesday that a military aircraft had crashed near the air base in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, injuring one person. The pilot ejected and received medical attention, the US military said. The aircraft crashed while returning to the base following a scheduled training flight involving three other F-16s. The other aircraft diverted to Ramstein Air Base. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
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Spangdahlem Air Base Confirms US F-16 Jet Crash in Germany
09:08 GMT 23.09.2026 (Updated: 09:09 GMT 23.09.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spangdahlem Air Base in western Germany has confirmed the crash of an F-16 fighter jet, assigned to the US Air Force's 52nd Fighter Wing.
"A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing crashed on Spangdahlem Air Base during approach at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 22", the statement read.
German news agency DPA reported on Tuesday that a military aircraft had crashed near the air base in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, injuring one person.
The pilot ejected and received medical attention, the US military said. The aircraft crashed while returning to the base following a scheduled training flight involving three other F-16s. The other aircraft diverted to Ramstein Air Base. The cause of the crash is under investigation.