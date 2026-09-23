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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/uk-ties-critical-infrastructure-defence-more-closely-to-us-ai-systems-1124774986.html
UK Ties Critical Infrastructure Defence More Closely to US AI Systems
UK Ties Critical Infrastructure Defence More Closely to US AI Systems
Sputnik International
The United Kingdom and the United States are establishing a new defense partnership in the field of artificial intelligence aimed at protecting critical national infrastructure, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said.
2026-09-23T09:12+0000
2026-09-23T09:12+0000
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"I am announcing today that we are developing a new AI defense partnership with the United States to protect our critical national infrastructure," Burnham said during his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. Burnham also noted that he intends to make AI a key theme of the UK's G20 presidency in 2027. According to him, the UK will focus on agreeing on a unified set of global principles and standards that ensure necessary transparency, access to technology, and shared preparedness and safety as AI continues to develop.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/trump-vows-to-save-uk-from-non-existent-iranian-threat-1124678559.html
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UK Ties Critical Infrastructure Defence More Closely to US AI Systems

09:12 GMT 23.09.2026
© AP Photo / RICHARD LEWISAn overview picture showing traffic passing by the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday Oct. 25, 2004.
An overview picture showing traffic passing by the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday Oct. 25, 2004. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2026
© AP Photo / RICHARD LEWIS
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom and the United States are establishing a new defense partnership in the field of artificial intelligence aimed at protecting critical national infrastructure, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said.
"I am announcing today that we are developing a new AI defense partnership with the United States to protect our critical national infrastructure," Burnham said during his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.
Burnham also noted that he intends to make AI a key theme of the UK's G20 presidency in 2027.
According to him, the UK will focus on agreeing on a unified set of global principles and standards that ensure necessary transparency, access to technology, and shared preparedness and safety as AI continues to develop.
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. ( - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2026
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