https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/uk-ties-critical-infrastructure-defence-more-closely-to-us-ai-systems-1124774986.html

UK Ties Critical Infrastructure Defence More Closely to US AI Systems

UK Ties Critical Infrastructure Defence More Closely to US AI Systems

Sputnik International

The United Kingdom and the United States are establishing a new defense partnership in the field of artificial intelligence aimed at protecting critical national infrastructure, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said.

2026-09-23T09:12+0000

2026-09-23T09:12+0000

2026-09-23T09:12+0000

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andy burnham

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"I am announcing today that we are developing a new AI defense partnership with the United States to protect our critical national infrastructure," Burnham said during his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. Burnham also noted that he intends to make AI a key theme of the UK's G20 presidency in 2027. According to him, the UK will focus on agreeing on a unified set of global principles and standards that ensure necessary transparency, access to technology, and shared preparedness and safety as AI continues to develop.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/trump-vows-to-save-uk-from-non-existent-iranian-threat-1124678559.html

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