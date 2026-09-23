https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/vietnamese-president-calls-on-us-to-lift-sanctions-on-cuba-1124774740.html

Vietnamese President Calls on US to Lift Sanctions on Cuba

Vietnamese President Calls on US to Lift Sanctions on Cuba

Sputnik International

Vietnamese President To Lam called on the United States at the UN General Assembly to end its unilateral embargo and sanctions against Cuba and remove the island from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

2026-09-23T09:04+0000

2026-09-23T09:04+0000

2026-09-23T09:04+0000

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"Vietnam has always stood in solidarity with the State and people of Cuba. We call upon the US to end the unilateral embargo and its sanctions and the energy blockade against Cuba and remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism," To Lam said in New York. The president also called on the international community to support Cuba in overcoming the crisis caused by the sanctions. The United States has been ramping up sanctions pressure on Cuba since January, imposing duties on imports from countries supplying the Caribbean island with oil and declaring a state of emergency due to an alleged Cuban threat to US national security. The measure has exacerbated Cuba's fuel shortage, impacting electricity generation, transportation, food production, healthcare, and education.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/cuba-strongly-condemns-us-decision-to-extend-economic-embargo---foreign-minister-1124632969.html

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