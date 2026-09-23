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Vietnamese President Calls on US to Lift Sanctions on Cuba
Vietnamese President Calls on US to Lift Sanctions on Cuba
Sputnik International
Vietnamese President To Lam called on the United States at the UN General Assembly to end its unilateral embargo and sanctions against Cuba and remove the island from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.
2026-09-23T09:04+0000
2026-09-23T09:04+0000
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"Vietnam has always stood in solidarity with the State and people of Cuba. We call upon the US to end the unilateral embargo and its sanctions and the energy blockade against Cuba and remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism," To Lam said in New York. The president also called on the international community to support Cuba in overcoming the crisis caused by the sanctions. The United States has been ramping up sanctions pressure on Cuba since January, imposing duties on imports from countries supplying the Caribbean island with oil and declaring a state of emergency due to an alleged Cuban threat to US national security. The measure has exacerbated Cuba's fuel shortage, impacting electricity generation, transportation, food production, healthcare, and education.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/cuba-strongly-condemns-us-decision-to-extend-economic-embargo---foreign-minister-1124632969.html
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Vietnamese President Calls on US to Lift Sanctions on Cuba

09:04 GMT 23.09.2026
© AP Photo / Eliana AponteSpecial forces police patrol the streets as they drive past a large Cuban flag hanging from the facade of a building, in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Special forces police patrol the streets as they drive past a large Cuban flag hanging from the facade of a building, in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2026
© AP Photo / Eliana Aponte
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UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Vietnamese President To Lam called on the United States at the UN General Assembly to end its unilateral embargo and sanctions against Cuba and remove the island from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.
"Vietnam has always stood in solidarity with the State and people of Cuba. We call upon the US to end the unilateral embargo and its sanctions and the energy blockade against Cuba and remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism," To Lam said in New York.
The president also called on the international community to support Cuba in overcoming the crisis caused by the sanctions.
The United States has been ramping up sanctions pressure on Cuba since January, imposing duties on imports from countries supplying the Caribbean island with oil and declaring a state of emergency due to an alleged Cuban threat to US national security. The measure has exacerbated Cuba's fuel shortage, impacting electricity generation, transportation, food production, healthcare, and education.
Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Oct. 3, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2026
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26 August, 15:12 GMT
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