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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/cuba-strongly-condemns-us-decision-to-extend-economic-embargo---foreign-minister-1124632969.html
Cuba Strongly Condemns US Decision to Extend Economic Embargo - Foreign Minister
Cuba Strongly Condemns US Decision to Extend Economic Embargo - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Cuba denounces a decision by the United States to extend for another year its economic embargo against the island, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has said.
2026-08-26T15:12+0000
2026-08-26T15:12+0000
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Washington has enforced an economic embargo against Cuba for nearly 66 years. Cuban authorities consider the sanctions the primary cause behind the country's economic challenges and demand their complete lifting. The embargo, which has been extended through September 2027, confirms Washington's persistent goal of "asphyxiating" an entire nation, the foreign minister said, adding that it comes at the most "brutal moment" of its "offensive" against the Caribbean island in recent years. In recent months, Washington increased sanctions pressure on Havana. In late January, the United States authorized duties on imports from countries supplying Cuba with oil and declared a state of emergency due to an alleged Cuban threat to US national security. The measure has exacerbated the island's fuel shortage, impacting electricity generation, transportation, food production, healthcare, and education.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/us-puts-military-option-against-cuba-on-hold---reports-1124579234.html
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Cuba Strongly Condemns US Decision to Extend Economic Embargo - Foreign Minister

15:12 GMT 26.08.2026
© AP Photo / Desmond Boylan Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Oct. 3, 2017
 Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Oct. 3, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2026
© AP Photo / Desmond Boylan
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Cuba denounces a decision by the United States to extend for another year its economic embargo against the island, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has said.
Washington has enforced an economic embargo against Cuba for nearly 66 years. Cuban authorities consider the sanctions the primary cause behind the country's economic challenges and demand their complete lifting.
"Cuba condemns in the strongest terms the extension for another year of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the Government of the United States, a genocidal policy maintained against our people for over six decades, " Rodriguez said via X on Tuesday.
The embargo, which has been extended through September 2027, confirms Washington's persistent goal of "asphyxiating" an entire nation, the foreign minister said, adding that it comes at the most "brutal moment" of its "offensive" against the Caribbean island in recent years.
In recent months, Washington increased sanctions pressure on Havana. In late January, the United States authorized duties on imports from countries supplying Cuba with oil and declared a state of emergency due to an alleged Cuban threat to US national security. The measure has exacerbated the island's fuel shortage, impacting electricity generation, transportation, food production, healthcare, and education.
U.S. soldier from the 2nd Infantry Division competes in an air assault and STX lanes during the best squad competition at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Thursday, May 4, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2026
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