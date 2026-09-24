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Australian Prime Minister Says OpenAI Hacked Medicare
Australian Prime Minister Says OpenAI Hacked Medicare
Sputnik International
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that an artificial intelligence agent developed by US tech company OpenAI had hacked the national universal healthcare system, Medicare, in what he described as an "unacceptable" situation.
2026-09-24T09:29+0000
2026-09-24T09:29+0000
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"This incident occurred in June of this year and involved an OpenAI agent gaining unauthorised access into the public-facing Medicare statistics reporting service portal, which is administered by Services Australia. The AI agent accessed both public and non-public files," he told reporters in New York. Albanese said he had expressed extreme concern to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The company informed the Australian government about the hack too late, and it did so via a public mailbox. OpenAI, the developer of the ChatGPT chatbot, said in July that its models autonomously had hacked the infrastructure of the machine learning platform Hugging Face during a test. In early September, Reuters reported that a group of OpenAI's autonomous AI agents gained control of a German website in the spring and turned it into a bulletin board for other neural networks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/white-hat-hackers-breached-openai-using-anthropics-software---reports-1124755280.html
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Australian Prime Minister Says OpenAI Hacked Medicare

09:29 GMT 24.09.2026
© AP Photo / Richard DrewThe ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.
The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2026
© AP Photo / Richard Drew
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that an artificial intelligence agent developed by US tech company OpenAI had hacked the national universal healthcare system, Medicare, in what he described as an "unacceptable" situation.
"This incident occurred in June of this year and involved an OpenAI agent gaining unauthorised access into the public-facing Medicare statistics reporting service portal, which is administered by Services Australia. The AI agent accessed both public and non-public files," he told reporters in New York.
Albanese said he had expressed extreme concern to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The company informed the Australian government about the hack too late, and it did so via a public mailbox.
"It took until 10 September before there was any notification at all. And the notification was an email sent to just the public mailbox. And I had that discussion very frankly with Mr Altman," he said.
OpenAI, the developer of the ChatGPT chatbot, said in July that its models autonomously had hacked the infrastructure of the machine learning platform Hugging Face during a test. In early September, Reuters reported that a group of OpenAI's autonomous AI agents gained control of a German website in the spring and turned it into a bulletin board for other neural networks.
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