https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/australian-prime-minister-says-openai-hacked-medicare-1124780254.html

Australian Prime Minister Says OpenAI Hacked Medicare

Australian Prime Minister Says OpenAI Hacked Medicare

Sputnik International

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that an artificial intelligence agent developed by US tech company OpenAI had hacked the national universal healthcare system, Medicare, in what he described as an "unacceptable" situation.

2026-09-24T09:29+0000

2026-09-24T09:29+0000

2026-09-24T09:29+0000

world

australia

openai

medicare

anthony albanese

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111964707_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_56346e72fd8d6663f2876a215abb2802.jpg

"This incident occurred in June of this year and involved an OpenAI agent gaining unauthorised access into the public-facing Medicare statistics reporting service portal, which is administered by Services Australia. The AI agent accessed both public and non-public files," he told reporters in New York. Albanese said he had expressed extreme concern to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The company informed the Australian government about the hack too late, and it did so via a public mailbox. OpenAI, the developer of the ChatGPT chatbot, said in July that its models autonomously had hacked the infrastructure of the machine learning platform Hugging Face during a test. In early September, Reuters reported that a group of OpenAI's autonomous AI agents gained control of a German website in the spring and turned it into a bulletin board for other neural networks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/white-hat-hackers-breached-openai-using-anthropics-software---reports-1124755280.html

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

australia, openai, medicare, anthony albanese