https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/china-us-must-build-more-sustainable-future-for-relations---xi-1124784435.html

China, US Must Build More Sustainable Future for Relations - Xi

China, US Must Build More Sustainable Future for Relations - Xi

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - China and the US must build a more sustainable future for their bilateral relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday during talks with US President Donald Trump.

2026-09-24T18:51+0000

2026-09-24T18:51+0000

2026-09-24T18:51+0000

world

china

donald trump

us

xi jinping

white house

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/18/1124784262_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_e9959c437038e207252f8086e638fd50.jpg

He said that both sides must translate this vision into action to create a more stable, healthy, and sustainable future for China-US relations. Xi stressed that establishing a relationship of constructive strategic stability between China and the US is neither a temporary measure nor something that can be achieved quickly.China also hopes that the United States will adhere to the correct position against "Taiwan independence" and approach this issue cautiously, Xi Jinping said.He added that China hopes that Iran and the United States will return to dialogue as soon as possible and reach an agreement, including on the nuclear issue.Earlier in the day, Xi Jinping arrived in the United States on a state visit, marking his return to the country after his 2023 trip to San Francisco for the APEC summit and his 2017 meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/trump-welcomes-xi-to-white-house-for-state-visit-1124781700.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, donald trump, us, xi jinping, white house