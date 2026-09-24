https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/china-us-must-build-more-sustainable-future-for-relations---xi-1124784435.html
China, US Must Build More Sustainable Future for Relations - Xi
China, US Must Build More Sustainable Future for Relations - Xi
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - China and the US must build a more sustainable future for their bilateral relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday during talks with US President Donald Trump.
2026-09-24T18:51+0000
2026-09-24T18:51+0000
2026-09-24T18:51+0000
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He said that both sides must translate this vision into action to create a more stable, healthy, and sustainable future for China-US relations. Xi stressed that establishing a relationship of constructive strategic stability between China and the US is neither a temporary measure nor something that can be achieved quickly.China also hopes that the United States will adhere to the correct position against "Taiwan independence" and approach this issue cautiously, Xi Jinping said.He added that China hopes that Iran and the United States will return to dialogue as soon as possible and reach an agreement, including on the nuclear issue.Earlier in the day, Xi Jinping arrived in the United States on a state visit, marking his return to the country after his 2023 trip to San Francisco for the APEC summit and his 2017 meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/trump-welcomes-xi-to-white-house-for-state-visit-1124781700.html
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china, donald trump, us, xi jinping, white house
China, US Must Build More Sustainable Future for Relations - Xi
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - China and the US must build a more sustainable future for their bilateral relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday during talks with US President Donald Trump.
"Defining the China-US relationship as one of constructive strategic stability reflects the reality of the relationship, embodies future expectations, and represents an important step toward the two countries coexisting properly," Xi said, as quoted by China Central Television.
He said that both sides must translate this vision into action to create a more stable, healthy, and sustainable future for China-US relations.
Xi stressed that establishing a relationship of constructive strategic stability between China and the US is neither a temporary measure nor something that can be achieved quickly.
China also hopes that the United States will adhere to the correct position against "Taiwan independence" and approach this issue cautiously, Xi Jinping said.
He added that China hopes that Iran and the United States will return to dialogue as soon as possible and reach an agreement, including on the nuclear issue.
"China ... hopes that both sides [the United States and Iran] will return to dialogue and negotiations to resolve the problems as soon as possible, and eventually reach a comprehensive agreement, including the nuclear issue," Xi said, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.
Earlier in the day, Xi Jinping arrived in the United States on a state visit, marking his return to the country after his 2023 trip to San Francisco for the APEC summit and his 2017 meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.