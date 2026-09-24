https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/eu-concerned-over-possible-us-ban-on-diesel-exports--commission-spokesman-1124783064.html
EU Concerned Over Possible US Ban on Diesel Exports – Commission Spokesman
EU Concerned Over Possible US Ban on Diesel Exports – Commission Spokesman
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The EU is concerned by reports of a possible US ban on diesel exports, including to EU countries, and is in contact with the US administration on the matter, European Commission spokesman Olof Gill said.
2026-09-24T15:53+0000
2026-09-24T15:53+0000
2026-09-24T16:02+0000
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In addition, European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said that there is "no concrete shortage of diesel" in the EU, yet the bloc is closely monitoring the situation. The spokeswoman said that EU Oil Coordination Group will discuss the situation with fuel supplies on September 29. On Wednesday, Politico reported, citing sources, that the administration of US President Donald Trump was developing a plan to impose a 90-day ban on diesel fuel exports in an effort to lower record-high energy prices ahead of the midterm congressional elections in November. On Tuesday, Trump called for a ban on diesel exports amid rising fuel prices. Diesel prices in the EU have hit record high in recent weeks, rising by 40%.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/us-weighs-full-or-partial-diesel-export-ban-as-prices-surge--bessent-1124773646.html
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EU Concerned Over Possible US Ban on Diesel Exports – Commission Spokesman
15:53 GMT 24.09.2026 (Updated: 16:02 GMT 24.09.2026)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The European Union is concerned by reports of a possible US ban on diesel exports, including to EU countries, and is in contact with the US administration on the matter, European Commission spokesman Olof Gill said on Thursday.
"The European Union views with concern the reported US plans to ban diesel exports, including to the European Union ... Any disruption would risk negatively impacting both sides. With this in mind, high-level contacts between the European Union and the US administration are ongoing," Gill told a midday briefing.
In addition, European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said that there is "no concrete shortage of diesel" in the EU, yet the bloc is closely monitoring the situation. The spokeswoman said that EU Oil Coordination Group will discuss the situation with fuel supplies on September 29.
"We are a big US diesel importer and we remain a solid and attractive market to the United States. We are importing at around 50%, which was the number in August this year," she said.
On Wednesday, Politico reported, citing sources, that the administration of US President Donald Trump was developing a plan to impose a 90-day ban on diesel fuel exports in an effort to lower record-high energy prices ahead of the midterm congressional elections in November. On Tuesday, Trump called for a ban on diesel exports amid rising fuel prices.
Diesel prices in the EU have hit record high in recent weeks, rising by 40%.