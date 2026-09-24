https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/eu-concerned-over-possible-us-ban-on-diesel-exports--commission-spokesman-1124783064.html

EU Concerned Over Possible US Ban on Diesel Exports – Commission Spokesman

EU Concerned Over Possible US Ban on Diesel Exports – Commission Spokesman

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The EU is concerned by reports of a possible US ban on diesel exports, including to EU countries, and is in contact with the US administration on the matter, European Commission spokesman Olof Gill said.

2026-09-24T15:53+0000

2026-09-24T15:53+0000

2026-09-24T16:02+0000

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donald trump

european union (eu)

european commission

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In addition, European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said that there is "no concrete shortage of diesel" in the EU, yet the bloc is closely monitoring the situation. The spokeswoman said that EU Oil Coordination Group will discuss the situation with fuel supplies on September 29. On Wednesday, Politico reported, citing sources, that the administration of US President Donald Trump was developing a plan to impose a 90-day ban on diesel fuel exports in an effort to lower record-high energy prices ahead of the midterm congressional elections in November. On Tuesday, Trump called for a ban on diesel exports amid rising fuel prices. Diesel prices in the EU have hit record high in recent weeks, rising by 40%.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/us-weighs-full-or-partial-diesel-export-ban-as-prices-surge--bessent-1124773646.html

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