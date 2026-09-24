https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/fire-breaks-out-at-starlink-station-connecting-ukraine-to-satellite-internet-1124779972.html
Fire Breaks Out at Starlink Station Connecting Ukraine to Satellite Internet
Fire Breaks Out at Starlink Station Connecting Ukraine to Satellite Internet
Sputnik International
A Starlink ground station that provides Ukraine with satellite internet access caught fire in central Poland overnight, the RMF FM broadcaster reported on Thursday.
2026-09-24T09:21+0000
2026-09-24T09:21+0000
2026-09-24T09:21+0000
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A distribution facility was reportedly set ablaze and a power generator was also damaged. Police officers were called to the scene. The incident was reported to the Internal Security Agency and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The Starlink ground station in the village of Wola Krobowska, along with a similar facility near Kaunas in Lithuania, provides internet access to Ukraine as well as much of Central and Eastern Europe.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/russias-starlink-killer-leaves-ukraine-fighting-blind---expert-1124641241.html
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Fire Breaks Out at Starlink Station Connecting Ukraine to Satellite Internet
MOSCOW, September 24 (Sputnik) - A Starlink ground station that provides Ukraine with satellite internet access caught fire in central Poland overnight, the RMF FM broadcaster reported on Thursday.
A distribution facility was reportedly set ablaze and a power generator was also damaged. Police officers were called to the scene.
The incident was reported to the Internal Security Agency and the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The Starlink ground station in the village of Wola Krobowska, along with a similar facility near Kaunas in Lithuania, provides internet access to Ukraine as well as much of Central and Eastern Europe.