https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/russias-starlink-killer-leaves-ukraine-fighting-blind---expert-1124641241.html

Russia’s Starlink Killer Leaves Ukraine Fighting Blind - Expert

Russia’s Starlink Killer Leaves Ukraine Fighting Blind - Expert

Sputnik International

Russia’s Volna Kupol Garant is most likely the electronic warfare system that has Ukrainian military officials openly acknowledging a decline in Starlink's effectiveness, military expert and air defense historian Yuri Knutov tells Sputnik.

2026-08-28T18:23+0000

2026-08-28T18:23+0000

2026-08-28T18:23+0000

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russia

ukraine

starlink

military & intelligence

electronic warfare

electronic warfare system

electronic jamming

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Unlike conventional jamming, which focuses on terminals, the system targets the frequencies used by Starlink satellites, the backbone of Ukrainian command and control, the expert says.The system boasts lethal targeting precision:Here he breaks down the key vulnerabilities:According to the analyst, the new system operates effectively, shielding Russia's reserves, depots, headquarters, and command posts from enemy unmanned aviation. With serial production now reportedly underway, the expert sums it up: "We have shut Starlink out of the sky wherever we need to."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/starlink-destruction-cripples-ukraines-combat-power--russian-commander-1124539680.html

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russia, ukraine, starlink, military & intelligence, electronic warfare, electronic warfare system, electronic jamming