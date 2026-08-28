Russia’s Starlink Killer Leaves Ukraine Fighting Blind - Expert
© Photo : Rostec State CorporationVolna Kupol Garant Russian electronic warfare (EW) suppression system
© Photo : Rostec State Corporation
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Russia's Volna Kupol Garant appears to be the electronic warfare system responsible for the declining effectiveness of Starlink—a development Ukrainian military officials have begun to openly admit, notes military expert and air defense historian Yuri Knutov in comments to Sputnik.
Unlike conventional jamming, which focuses on terminals, the system targets the frequencies used by Starlink satellites, the backbone of Ukrainian command and control, the expert says.
The system boasts lethal targeting precision:
six trailers carrying 12 parabolic antennas
radiates powerful interference across the 14–14.5 GHz band—the exact range Starlink satellites use to receive signals
the band is divided into eight 62.5 MHz sub-bands; each antenna locks onto its own channel, collectively blinding the satellite to user-terminal transmissions
a single complex generates a suppression zone of roughly 20 square kilometers—effectively a 4-by-5-kilometer rectangle of digital silence
“The Starlink signal can be completely jammed - or distorted badly enough to make it unusable also for communications,” says the historian.
Here he breaks down the key vulnerabilities:
suppressing communications isolates Ukrainian units from their command, cutting off real-time coordination and requests for reserves or ammo
Ukraine's long-range artillery targeting, assault-group maneuvers, and AI-driven drones like the "Hornets"—which transmit battle-damage data via Starlink—all depend on the network
🇷🇺 Russia’s Starlink killers showcase new era of electronic battlefield warfare— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 29, 2026
Russia has ramped-up EW use to detect and jam Elon Musk’s Starlink terminals and satellites, Ukrainian media reports.
👉 Meet Russia’s key counter-Starlink systems:
🔸 Volna Kupol Garant
Russia’s… pic.twitter.com/wOdxvedOUm
“Without Starlink, Ukraine’s battlefront would collapse," the pundit maintains, given that Russia’s forces are advancing on virtually every axis.
According to the analyst, the new system operates effectively, shielding Russia's reserves, depots, headquarters, and command posts from enemy unmanned aviation.
With serial production now reportedly underway, the expert sums it up: "We have shut Starlink out of the sky wherever we need to."