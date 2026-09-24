https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/kremlin-says-too-early-to-talk-about-putin-trump-meeting-at-g20-summit-in-us-1124780527.html

Kremlin Says Too Early to Talk About Putin-Trump Meeting at G20 Summit in US

Kremlin Says Too Early to Talk About Putin-Trump Meeting at G20 Summit in US

Sputnik International

It is too early to talk about a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in the United States, a decision has not yet been made, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-09-24T09:47+0000

2026-09-24T09:47+0000

2026-09-24T09:47+0000

world

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

donald trump

russia

ukraine

armenia

european union (eu)

eurasian economic union

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/11/1122635711_0:0:3052:1717_1920x0_80_0_0_9f672f0ccc678326432e27addf3c467d.jpg

On Putin-Trump Meeting"It is too early to talk about this, no decision has been made yet," Peskov told reporters when asked about a possible meeting between the heads of Russia and the United States at the G20 summit. Russia appreciates the US invitation to Putin to participate in the G20 summit, it will be worked out, Peskov added.On UkraineRussia is open to a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Moscow advocates for peace, not for a temporary truce, Dmitry Peskov said.The issue of prisoners is under the jurisdiction of the Russian Defense Ministry and special services, and contacts between Russia and Ukraine through the special services are continuing.During a media briefing, Peskov was asked if the Kremlin had information about the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers by Ukraine to South Korea, as well as about possible contacts between Ukraine, Russia and North Korea on this issue."No, I do not have any information on this. The issue of prisoners is under the jurisdiction of our defense department, as well as special services. Contacts continue in the field of special services," Peskov said.On ArmeniaRussia respects Armenia’s sovereign rights, but Yerevan needs to make a choice between the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Dmitry Peskov said.Armenia is a participant in the EAEU integration process, and a gradual shift towards other standards will not align with EAEU standards in various fields, the spokesman said, adding that Russia respects "all of Armenia's sovereign rights."The dates of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Moscow have not yet been agreed upon, there is an understanding that it will take place in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."The date has not yet been precisely agreed upon, but there is still an understanding and an agreement between the president [of Russia, Vladimir Putin] and the [Armenian] prime minister that such a visit will take place in the near future," Peskov told reporters.On Russia's Participation in G20"Russia means to continue its participation in the work of the G20 and all the forums that take place within this framework as effectively as possible," Peskov told reporters.On EU and Russian Assets"We have repeatedly assessed these actions, we believe that they are illegal, we really believe that this is theft and we treat it accordingly. Nothing is changing in our position here either," Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/putin-remains-ready-for-new-meeting-with-trump---kremlin-1124775291.html

russia

ukraine

armenia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, donald trump, russia, ukraine, armenia, european union (eu), eurasian economic union