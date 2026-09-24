https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/nearly-two-dozen-states-urging-us-congress-to-adopt-ai-regulations---reports-1124783188.html

Nearly Two Dozen States Urging US Congress to Adopt AI Regulations - Reports

Nearly Two Dozen States Urging US Congress to Adopt AI Regulations - Reports

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Calls to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) in the United States are echoed by 23 states that urge the US Congress to take relevant measures to control the technology, ABC News reported on Thursday.

2026-09-24T15:55+0000

2026-09-24T15:55+0000

2026-09-24T15:55+0000

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The call is being led by the attorneys general of 23 states, the District of Columbia and American Samoa, the report said, citing a letter signed by congressional leaders earlier on Thursday, urging regulations and safety protocols for AI. In recent weeks, a public debate regarding AI-related risks has unfolded. Two employees from Anthropic shared the opinion that there was a 10% probability that AI could destroy humanity within the next decade. On September 12, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for a global slowdown in the development of more powerful artificial intelligence models, citing safety concerns. US entrepreneur Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman supported the idea. On September 14, US President Donald Trump dismissed claims that artificial intelligence would take over the world and destroy humanity as a hoax. The president publicly supports continued development in this field, asserting that the US cannot allow China to take the lead.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/trump-says-regulating-ai-will-be-one-of-key-topics-at-his-talks-with-xi-jinping-in-us-1124781347.html

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us congress, donald trump, us, artificial intelligence, artificial intelligence (ai), china