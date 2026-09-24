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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/nearly-two-dozen-states-urging-us-congress-to-adopt-ai-regulations---reports-1124783188.html
Nearly Two Dozen States Urging US Congress to Adopt AI Regulations - Reports
Nearly Two Dozen States Urging US Congress to Adopt AI Regulations - Reports
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Calls to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) in the United States are echoed by 23 states that urge the US Congress to take relevant measures to control the technology, ABC News reported on Thursday.
2026-09-24T15:55+0000
2026-09-24T15:55+0000
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The call is being led by the attorneys general of 23 states, the District of Columbia and American Samoa, the report said, citing a letter signed by congressional leaders earlier on Thursday, urging regulations and safety protocols for AI. In recent weeks, a public debate regarding AI-related risks has unfolded. Two employees from Anthropic shared the opinion that there was a 10% probability that AI could destroy humanity within the next decade. On September 12, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for a global slowdown in the development of more powerful artificial intelligence models, citing safety concerns. US entrepreneur Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman supported the idea. On September 14, US President Donald Trump dismissed claims that artificial intelligence would take over the world and destroy humanity as a hoax. The president publicly supports continued development in this field, asserting that the US cannot allow China to take the lead.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/trump-says-regulating-ai-will-be-one-of-key-topics-at-his-talks-with-xi-jinping-in-us-1124781347.html
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Nearly Two Dozen States Urging US Congress to Adopt AI Regulations - Reports

15:55 GMT 24.09.2026
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteThe Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2023
The Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2026
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
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WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Calls to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) in the United States are echoed by 23 states that urge the US Congress to take relevant measures to control the technology, ABC News reported on Thursday.
The call is being led by the attorneys general of 23 states, the District of Columbia and American Samoa, the report said, citing a letter signed by congressional leaders earlier on Thursday, urging regulations and safety protocols for AI.
"Recent developments show that unchecked AI endangers Americans and could soon threaten our financial system, critical infrastructure, and national security," the letter said, as quoted by the report. "Federal oversight is urgently needed to prevent future disasters."
In recent weeks, a public debate regarding AI-related risks has unfolded. Two employees from Anthropic shared the opinion that there was a 10% probability that AI could destroy humanity within the next decade.
In this June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2026
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Trump Says AI Regulation to Be Among Key Talking Points With Xi in US
11:53 GMT
On September 12, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for a global slowdown in the development of more powerful artificial intelligence models, citing safety concerns. US entrepreneur Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman supported the idea.
On September 14, US President Donald Trump dismissed claims that artificial intelligence would take over the world and destroy humanity as a hoax. The president publicly supports continued development in this field, asserting that the US cannot allow China to take the lead.
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