https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/trump-says-regulating-ai-will-be-one-of-key-topics-at-his-talks-with-xi-jinping-in-us-1124781347.html

Trump Says AI Regulation to Be Among Key Talking Points With Xi in US

Trump Says AI Regulation to Be Among Key Talking Points With Xi in US

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the issue of regulating artificial intelligence would be one of the central topics at his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington.

2026-09-24T11:53+0000

2026-09-24T11:53+0000

2026-09-24T13:48+0000

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"A big day with President Xi of China. Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is. That is China’s position also," Trump wrote on Truth Social.On September 24, Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in the US to hold bilateral talks with President Donald Trump. Trump personally welcomed Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews.

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