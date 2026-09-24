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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/trump-says-regulating-ai-will-be-one-of-key-topics-at-his-talks-with-xi-jinping-in-us-1124781347.html
Trump Says AI Regulation to Be Among Key Talking Points With Xi in US
Trump Says AI Regulation to Be Among Key Talking Points With Xi in US
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the issue of regulating artificial intelligence would be one of the central topics at his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington.
2026-09-24T11:53+0000
2026-09-24T13:48+0000
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"A big day with President Xi of China. Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is. That is China’s position also," Trump wrote on Truth Social.On September 24, Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in the US to hold bilateral talks with President Donald Trump. Trump personally welcomed Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/what-to-know-about-xi-jinpings-state-visit-to-us-1124779331.html
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Trump Says AI Regulation to Be Among Key Talking Points With Xi in US

11:53 GMT 24.09.2026 (Updated: 13:48 GMT 24.09.2026)
© AP Photo / Susan WalshIn this June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
In this June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2026
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the issue of regulating artificial intelligence would be among the central topics at his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington.
"A big day with President Xi of China. Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is. That is China’s position also," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
On September 24, Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in the US to hold bilateral talks with President Donald Trump. Trump personally welcomed Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews.
President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2026
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