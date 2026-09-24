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North Korea Tests Precision-Guided Rockets with 115-km Reach
North Korea Tests Precision-Guided Rockets with 115-km Reach
Sputnik International
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has tested upgraded 240mm guided multiple-launch rockets, reports KCNA.
2026-09-24T05:18+0000
2026-09-24T05:18+0000
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The tested rockets use an autonomous precision-guidance system and can hit targets up to 100 km in trajectory mode.Korean People’s Army Marshal Pak Jong Chon said the system marks a “significant change” in firepower readiness along the southern border.He stressed that North Korea’s adversaries “need to be aware of the fact that we have replaced all our armed forces' long-range strike means with the latest ones at the earliest date.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/kim-jong-un-oversees-test-of-new-dprk-weapon-system-1124769535.html
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north korea, military & intelligence, korean people’s army (kpa), multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs), rockets

North Korea Tests Precision-Guided Rockets with 115-km Reach

05:18 GMT 24.09.2026
© Photo : KCNAThe Democratic People's Republic of Korea has tested upgraded 240mm guided multiple-launch rockets
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has tested upgraded 240mm guided multiple-launch rockets - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2026
© Photo : KCNA
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The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has tested upgraded 240mm guided multiple-launch rockets, reports KCNA.
The tested rockets use an autonomous precision-guidance system and can hit targets up to 100 km in trajectory mode.
in combined glide mode, their reach extends to 115 km
test proved the hit accuracy and superiority of the range-extended rockets
Korean People’s Army Marshal Pak Jong Chon said the system marks a “significant change” in firepower readiness along the southern border.
He stressed that North Korea’s adversaries “need to be aware of the fact that we have replaced all our armed forces' long-range strike means with the latest ones at the earliest date.”
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