https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/north-korea-tests-precision-guided-rockets-with-115-km-reach-1124779141.html

North Korea Tests Precision-Guided Rockets with 115-km Reach

North Korea Tests Precision-Guided Rockets with 115-km Reach

Sputnik International

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has tested upgraded 240mm guided multiple-launch rockets, reports KCNA.

2026-09-24T05:18+0000

2026-09-24T05:18+0000

2026-09-24T05:18+0000

military

north korea

military & intelligence

korean people’s army (kpa)

multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)

rockets

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The tested rockets use an autonomous precision-guidance system and can hit targets up to 100 km in trajectory mode.Korean People’s Army Marshal Pak Jong Chon said the system marks a “significant change” in firepower readiness along the southern border.He stressed that North Korea’s adversaries “need to be aware of the fact that we have replaced all our armed forces' long-range strike means with the latest ones at the earliest date.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/kim-jong-un-oversees-test-of-new-dprk-weapon-system-1124769535.html

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north korea, military & intelligence, korean people’s army (kpa), multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs), rockets